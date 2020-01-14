Find out which Strictly dance professionals are heading to Brighton

The dance professionals have now been confirmed for the Strictly Come Dancing – The Professionals 2020 UK tour which heads to the Brighton Centre on May 28 and May 29.

Spokesman Jack Collins said: “Cha-cha-cha-ing their way around the UK will be no fewer than 10 of the incredibly popular and multi award-winning professional dancers from the 2019 Strictly Come Dancing BBC One series, in what promises to be another explosion of electrifying dance.

“The world class line-up of Strictly professionals performing on the tour are: Australian Open Champion and 2018 finalist Dianne Buswell; two-time Ballroom and Latin World Champion Nadiya Bychkova; Italian Latin Champion Graziano Di Prima; Professional World Mambo Champion and former Strictly finalist Karen Hauer; World Professional Latin Showdance Champion and 2017 Strictly Champion Katya Jones; undefeated four-time British National Champion Neil Jones; eight-time South African Latin American Champion and 2016 Strictly finalist Oti Mabuse; 2017 Strictly finalist Gorka Marquez; four-time Italian Dance Championship winner Luba Mushtuk and two-time Strictly Come Dancing South Africa finalist Johannes Radebe.”

For more information and to book tickets visit http://strictlytheprofessionals.com.

1917 offers mesmerising descent into the horrors of World War One

PAW Patrol Live! heads to Brighton

Why 2020 will be an important year for Chichester City Band

Jojo Rabbit offers great cinema start to the New Year

Epic trek marks 60th birthday