Films this week at Chichester Cinema at New Park - March 20-27

By Carol Godsmark

Military Wives continues its feel-good Britcom story in a film directed by the Fully Monty director Peter Cattaneo. With their partners away serving in Afghanistan, a group of women on the home front form a choir and quickly find themselves with a media sensation. Kristen Scott Thomas is Kate who knows the heartache of separation and death, her military son killed in battle in the area her husband is fighting. Sharon Horgan is laidback Lisa and clashes with the more uptight Kate, the film based on a true story.

The acclaimed Portrait of a Lady on Fire is set in 1790’s Brittany, painter Marianne commissioned by the wealthy mother of a reluctant bride to do her portrait who secretly paints her at night, the hit film at Cannes beautiful in storyline and visually.

Son of Denmark takes on a futuristic world four years on in Copenhagen with ethnic tensions, radicalisation and a racist leader heading the polls. Will Martin Nordahl secure the predicted landslide victory to become Prime Minister?

First Love is a roller coaster blend of comedy, violence and romance as Leo, an orphaned boxer, and Monica, a prostitute, find themselves embroiled in a complex game between the criminal Yakuza gang and their Chines rivals. Kill Bill meets Baby Driver in this carnage of chaos.

Brazil’s powerful Bacurau takes you on a journey to north-east Brazil’s remote village whose small population combats a gang of American psychopaths but whose own true selves emerge.

Adapted from the loved literary classic by Jack London, The Call of the Wild brings to the screen the story of Buck, a big-hearted dog whose comfy domestic life is abruptly changed when he is moved to Alaska’s wilds by his owner to participate in the 1890’s Gold Rush.

The Performance Events this week: Fidelio (ROH Live, 22 Mar), Beethoven’s only opera, and Jonas Kauffman: My Vienna (24 Mar) who is also the star turn in Fidelio.

Chichester Cinema at New Park, New Park Road, Chichester, West Sussex, PO19 7XY All cinema seats are reservable on our plush red seats. Bar. Box office: 01243 786650. www.chichestercinema.org for online bookings. The cinema, now in its 41st year, is the only independent cinema in the city and is home to the largest film festival on the South Coast

Fri 20 Mar

12:45 Military Wives (12A) 110m

15:15 The Call of the Wild (Cert & Time TBC)

18:00 Military Wives

20:30 Bacurau (15) 131m

Sat 21 Mar

13:00 Military Wives

15:45 Portrait of a Lady on Fire (15) 121m

18:15 Military Wives

20:30 Sons of Denmark (15) 123m

Sun 22 Mar

12:15 The Call of the Wild

15:00 Fidelio (ROH Encore) 150m inc Interval

17:45 Military Wives

20:15 Military Wives

Mon 23 Mar

12:45 Military Wives

15:30 Military Wives (Subs for HoH TBC)

18:00 The Call of the Wild

20:45 First Love (15) 108m

Tue 24 Mar

12:45 Military Wives

15:15 Sons of Denmark

18:15 Military Wives

20:45 Jonas Kauffman: My Vienna 90m inc Interval

Wed 25 Mar

12:00 Military Wives

14:30 Military Wives

17:00 First Love

Thu 26 Mar

12:45 Military Wives

15:15 Bacurau

18:00 Portrait of a Lady on Fire

20:30 Military Wives

