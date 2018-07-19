Films at the Connaught and Dome cinemas in Worthing – How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, Alita: Battle Angel, Can You Ever Forgive Me?, Beautiful Boy and more

Steve Carell and Timothée Chalamet star in Beautiful Boy, while Oscar-nominated Can You Ever Forgive Me? and the latest instalment in the How to Train Your Dragon series all arrive this week at the Connaught and Dome cinemas in Worthing, and there is still a chance to see The Mule, Mary Queen of Scots, The Favourite, Stan & Ollie and more.

Friday, February 1

Connaught Cinema: Beautiful Boy (15) – 12:30, 17:40; Can You Ever Forgive Me? (15) – 15:15, 20:15; The Mule (15) – 18:00; Mary Queen of Scots (15) – 12:15; The Favourite (15) – 15:00, 20:30

Dome Cinema: Stan & Ollie (PG) – 18:05; The Favourite (15) – 20:20; Glass (15) – 20:00; A Dog’s Way Home (PG) – 17:55; How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) – 17:45, 20:15

Saturday, February 2

Connaught Cinema: Beautiful Boy (15) – 15:30, 20:30; Can You Ever Forgive Me? (15) – 13:00, 18:10; The Mule (15) – 20:20; Mary Queen of Scots (15) – 17:40; The Favourite (15) – 15:00; Bumblebee (PG) – 10:00, 12:30; Mary Poppins Returns (U) – 10:15

Dome Cinema: Stan & Ollie (PG) – 15:40, 20:30; The Favourite (15) – 12:30; Glass (15) – 20:00; A Dog’s Way Home (PG) – 13:25, 17:55; How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) – 10:20, 12:40, 15:15, 17:45, 20:15; Mary Poppins Returns (U) – 10:30, 17:45; Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (PG) – 10:00; Mary Queen of Scots (15) – 15:05

Sunday, February 3

Connaught Cinema: Beautiful Boy (15) – 15:00, 20:15; Can You Ever Forgive Me? (15) – 12:30, 17:45; The Mule (15) – 18:00; Mary Queen of Scots (15) – 20:30; The Favourite (15) – 15:15; Bumblebee (PG) – 12:45; Mary Poppins Returns (U) – 10:00; Spider-Man: Into the Spider Verse (PG) – 10:15

Dome Cinema: Stan & Ollie (PG) – 12:30, 15:40; The Favourite (15) – 20:15; Glass (15) – 20:00; A Dog’s Way Home (PG) – 13:25, 17:55; How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) – 10:20, 12:40, 15:15, 17:45, 20:15; Mary Poppins Returns (U) – 10:30, 17:30; Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (PG) – 10:00; Mary Queen of Scots (15) – 14:45

Monday, February 4

Connaught Cinema: Beautiful Boy (15) – 20:30; Can You Ever Forgive Me? (15) – 12:00, 18:10; The Mule (15) – 15:15; Mary Queen of Scots (15) – 15:00; A Private War + Satellite Q&A (15) – 19:00; Beautiful Boy (15) – 11:00

Dome Cinema: Stan & Ollie (PG) – 12:45, 18:05, 20:20; The Favourite (15) – 15:00, 20:00; A Dog’s Way Home (PG) – 17:55; How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) – 13:00, 15:30, 17:45, 20:15; Mary Queen of Scots (15) – 15:25

Tuesday, February 5

Connaught Cinema: Beautiful Boy (15) – 17:40; Can You Ever Forgive Me? (15) – 15:15, 20:15; The Mule (15) – 15:45; Mary Queen of Scots (15) – 13:00; The Favourite (15) – 20:40; EOS: Young Picasso (12A) – 18:30; Beautiful Boy (15) – 12:00

Dome Cinema: Stan & Ollie (PG) – 12:45, 18:05, 20:20; The Favourite (15) – 15:00, 20:00; A Dog’s Way Home (PG) – 13:20, 17:55; How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) – 13:00, 15:30, 17:45, 20:15; Mary Queen of Scots (15) – 15:25

Wednesday, February 6

Connaught Cinema: Beautiful Boy (15) – 15:30, 20:30; Can You Ever Forgive Me? (15) – 13:00, 18:10; The Mule (15) – 15:00; Mary Queen of Scots (15) – 12:15, 20:20; The Favourite (15) – 17:45

Dome Cinema: Stan & Ollie (PG) – 11:00, 15:15, 20:25; The Favourite (15) – 12:30; A Dog’s Way Home (PG) – 12:50, 18:10; How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) – 10:30, 13:10, 15:00, 17:30, 20:15; Mary Queen of Scots (15) – 15:30; Alita: Battle Angel (12A) – 17:40, 20:00

Thursday, February 7

Connaught Cinema: Beautiful Boy (15) – 12:30, 17:45; Can You Ever Forgive Me? (15) – 15:15, 20:30

Dome Cinema: Stan & Ollie (PG) – 15:10; The Favourite (15) – 12:30, 20:00; A Dog’s Way Home (PG) – 12:50, 18:15; How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) – 13:00, 15:00, 17:30, 20:20; Mary Queen of Scots (15) – 15:25; Alita: Battle Angel (12A) – 17:20, 20:00

The Connaught Cinema is in Union Place, Worthing, BN11 1LG. For more information and to book tickets visit www.worthingtheatres.co.uk or call the box office on 01903 206206. The Connaught offers some 3D screenings, as well as discounted tickets on selected screenings as part of its wild Wednesdays, Saturday morning pictures and Sunday savers promotions.

The Dome Cinema is at 21-22 Marine Parade, Worthing, BN11 3PT. For more information or to book tickets visit www.domecinema.co.uk or call the box office on 01903 823112. The Dome offers some subtitled and 3D screenings, as well as discounted tickets on selected screenings as part of its weekend morning movie, midweek matinee, bargain Monday, disability friendly, and parent & baby only promotions.

