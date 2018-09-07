Films at the Connaught and Dome cinemas in Worthing

The Nun creeps into the cinemas this week, with The Predator arriving on Wednesday, while The Children Act, Christopher Robin, Cold War, The Meg, and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again and more are also screening.

Friday, September 7

Connaught Cinema: The Nun (15) – 18:15, 20:30; Cold War (15) – 18:00; Alpha (12A) – 15:40; Puzzle (15) – 15:45, 20:15; The Children Act (12A) – 13:15; Christopher Robin (PG) – 13:00

Dome Cinema: The Meg (12A) – 17:45: The Nun (15) – 15:00, 18:00, 20:30: Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG) – 15:30: Disney’s Christopher Robin (PG) – 17:20: Final Score (15) – 19:45: Hurricane (15) – 15:20, 20:15

Saturday, September 8

Connaught Cinema: The Nun (15) – 18:15, 20:30; Cold War (15) – 12:40; Alpha (12A) – 12:45; Puzzle (15) – 10:15, 15:45; Con Air (15) – 15:00; The Rock (15) – 17:20; Face/Off (18) – 20:00; Thomas and Friends: Big World! Big Adventures! (U) – 10.15

Dome Cinema: The Meg (12A) – 15:15: The Nun (15) – 13:15, 15:30, 18:00, 20:30: Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG) – 13:00, 18:00: Disney’s Christopher Robin (PG) – 10:00, 17:45: Final Score (15) – 20:10: Hurricane (15) – 10:00, 20:30: The Incredibles 2 (PG) – 10:15: Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (U) – 12:45: Ant-Man and the Wasp (12A) – 15:30

Sunday, September 9

Connaught Cinema: The Nun (15) – 18:15, 20:30; Cold War (15) – 20:15; Alpha (12A) – 10:45, 12:45; Puzzle (15) – 13:00, 17:45; The Children Act (12A) – 15:15; Christopher Robin (PG) – 10:15; Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG) – 15:30

Dome Cinema: The Meg (12A) – 15:15: The Nun (15) – 13:15, 15:30, 18:00, 20:30: Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG) – 13:00, 18:00: Disney’s Christopher Robin (PG) – 10:00, 17:45: Final Score (15) – 20:10: Hurricane (15) – 10:00, 20:30: The Incredibles 2 (PG) – 10:15: Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (U) – 12:45: Ant-Man and the Wasp (12A) – 15:30

Monday, September 10

Connaught Cinema: The Nun (15) – 18:15, 20:30; Cold War (15) – 18:00; Alpha (12A) – 16:00; Puzzle (15) – 11:00, 20:15; The Children Act (12A) – 15:30; Christopher Robin (PG) – 13:30; Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG) – 12:45

Dome Cinema: The Meg (12A) – 17:45: The Nun (15) – 13:00, 15:00, 18:00, 20:30: Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG) – 15:30: Disney’s Christopher Robin (PG) – 12:00, 12:30, 17:20: Final Score (15) – 19:45: Hurricane (15) – 15:20, 20:15

Tuesday, September 11

Connaught Cinema: The Nun (15) – 18:15, 20:30; Cold War (15) – 20:15; Alpha (12A) – 16:00; Puzzle (15) – 13:00, 17:45; The Children Act (12A) – 15:20; Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG) – 13:30

Dome Cinema: The Meg (12A) – 17:45: The Nun (15) – 13:00, 15:00, 18:00, 20:30: Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG) – 12:25, 15:30: Disney’s Christopher Robin (PG) – 11:45, 17:20: Final Score (15) – 19:45: Hurricane (15) – 15:20, 20:15

Wednesday, September 12

Connaught Cinema: The Nun (15) – 18:15, 20:30; Cold War (15) – 16:15; Alpha (12A) – 14:00; Puzzle (15) – 13:00, 15:45; The Children Act (12A) – 11:40; Royal Shakespeare Company: The Merry Wives of Windsor (12A) – 19:00

Dome Cinema: The Meg (12A) – 17:45: The Nun (15) – 13:00, 14:30, 17:00, 20:30: Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG) – 15:10: Disney’s Christopher Robin (PG) – 11:45, 12:00: Final Score (15) – 19:30: Hurricane (15) – 15:20, 20:15: The Predator (15) – 16:00

Thursday, September 13

Connaught Cinema: The Nun (15) – 18:15, 20:30; Cold War (15) – 17:15; Alpha (12A) – 15:00; Puzzle (15) – 13:00, 15:45; The Children Act (12A) – 12:30; La Boheme On Sydney Harbour (12A) – 19.45

Dome Cinema: The Meg (12A) – 17:55: The Nun (15) – 13:00, 15:30, 17:30, 20:30: Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG) – 12:15: Disney’s Christopher Robin (PG) – 11:45: Final Score (15) – 20:15: Hurricane (15) – 15:20, 17:45: The Predator (15) – 14:45, 20:00

The Connaught Cinema is in Union Place, Worthing, BN11 1LG. For more information and to book tickets visit www.worthingtheatres.co.uk or call the box office on 01903 206206. The Connaught offers some 3D screenings, as well as discounted tickets on selected screenings as part of its wild Wednesdays, Saturday morning pictures and Sunday savers promotions.

The Dome Cinema is at 21-22 Marine Parade, Worthing, BN11 3PT. For more information or to book tickets visit www.domecinema.co.uk or call the box office on 01903 823112. The Dome offers some subtitled and 3D screenings, as well as discounted tickets on selected screenings as part of its weekend morning movie, midweek matinee, bargain Monday, disability friendly, and parent & baby only promotions.

