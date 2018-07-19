Films at the Connaught and Dome cinemas in Worthing

Incredibles 2, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again and Skyscraper are among the films screening at the Connaught Cinema and Dome Cinema this week.

Friday, July 20

Connaught Cinema: Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG) – 12:45, 15:15, 17:50, 20:30; Incredibles 2 (PG) – 12:15, 15:00, 17:40, 20:20

Dome Cinema: Incredibles 2 (PG) – 9:40, 12:20, 14:45, 15:10, 17:30, 17:45, 20:20; Lean on Pete (15) – 9:55; Skyscraper (12A) – 12:30, 20:15; Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG) – 10:00, 12:40, 15:00, 17:45, 20:45

Saturday, July 21

Connaught Cinema: Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG) – 12:45, 15:15, 17:50, 20:30; Incredibles 2 (PG) – 10:00, 12:30, 15:20, 18:00, 20:40; Duck Duck Goose (PG) – 10:15

Dome Cinema: Incredibles 2 (PG) – 9:40, 12:25, 15:10, 17:30, 17:55, 20:30; Lean on Pete (15) – 14:55; Skyscraper (12A) – 12:40, 20:15; Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG) – 10:00, 10:15, 12:40, 15:20, 17:55, 20:45

Sunday, July 22

Connaught Cinema: Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG) – 12:45, 15:15, 17:50, 20:30; Incredibles 2 (PG) – 10:00, 12:15, 15:00, 17:40, 20:20

Dome Cinema: Incredibles 2 (PG) – 9:40, 12:25, 15:10, 17:55, 17:55, 20:30; Lean on Pete (15) – 20:00; Skyscraper (12A) – 12:40, 17:30; Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG) – 10:00, 10:15, 12:40, 15:00, 17:55, 20:45

Monday, July 23

Connaught Cinema: Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG) – 12:45, 15:15, 17:50, 20:30; Incredibles 2 (PG) – 13:45, 16:30, 19:15; Mary Shelley (12A) – 11:00

Dome Cinema: Incredibles 2 (PG) – 9:40, 12:25, 15:10, 17:55, 20:30; Lean on Pete (15) – 17:35; Skyscraper (12A) – 12:40, 20:15; Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG) – 10:15, 12:40, 15:00, 17:55, 20:45

Tuesday, July 24

Connaught Cinema: Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG) – 12:45, 15:15, 17:50, 20:30; Incredibles 2 (PG) – 10:00, 12:15, 15:00, 17:40, 20:20

Dome Cinema: Incredibles 2 (PG) – 9:40, 12:25, 15:10, 17:30, 17:55, 20:30; Lean on Pete (15) – 10:00; Skyscraper (12A) – 12:40, 20:15; Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG) – 10:00, 12:40, 15:00, 15:20,17:55, 20:40

Wednesday, July 25

Connaught Cinema: Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG) – 12:45, 15:15, 17:50, 20:30; Incredibles 2 (PG) – 10:00, 12:15, 15:00, 17:40, 20:20

Dome Cinema: Incredibles 2 (PG) – 9:40, 12:25, 15:10, 17:50, 20:30; Lean on Pete (15) – 9:45; Skyscraper (12A) – 12:40, 17:45; Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG) – 10:00, 12:40, 15:20, 17:55, 20:40; Mission Impossible – Fallout (12A) – 14:40, 20:05

Thursday, July 26

Connaught Cinema: Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG) – 12:45, 15:15, 17:50, 20:30; Incredibles 2 (PG) – 10:45, 13:30, 16:15; Glyndebourne: Saul (12A) – 19:15

Dome Cinema: Incredibles 2 (PG) – 9:40, 12:25, 15:10, 17:50, 20:30; Lean on Pete (15) – 9:45; Skyscraper (12A) – 12:40, 17:45; Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG) – 10:00, 12:40, 15:20, ,17:55, 20:05; Mission Impossible – Fallout (12A) – 14:40, 20:05

The Connaught Cinema is in Union Place, Worthing, BN11 1LG. For more information and to book tickets visit www.worthingtheatres.co.uk or call the box office on 01903 206206.

The Connaught Cinema offers some 3D screenings, as well as discounted tickets on selected screenings as part of its wild Wednesdays, Saturday morning pictures and Sunday savers promotions.

The Dome Cinema is at 21-22 Marine Parade, Worthing, BN11 3PT. For more information or to book tickets visit www.domecinema.co.uk or call the box office on 01903 823112.

The Dome Cinema offers some subtitled and 3D screenings, as well as discounted tickets on selected screenings as part of its weekend morning movie, midweek matinee, bargain Monday, disability friendly, and parent & baby only promotions.

