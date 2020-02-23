Films at the Chichester Cinema at New Park - 28 February-5 March

BY Carol Godsmark

Jane Austen’s Emma is the go-to film this week, and opens with clever, rich, restless queen-bee Emma who prepares for the wedding of her governess, a pairing she credits to her own matchmaking skills but she is hardly in a rush to find a match for herself, though she follows news of a particularly eligible bachelor, the ever-elusive Frank Churchill (Callum Turner), with discreet interest. Expect fine turns from Bill Nighy, Johnny Flynn, Josh O’Connor and a much-praised Mia Goth as the beleaguered Harriet Smith.

Black and white’s The Lighthouse couldn’t be more dissimilar, no lacy froth or frills except sea froth in this astonishing film following two men, strangers to each other, who arrive on a tiny bleak island off Nova Scotia to tend its lighthouse at end of the 19th century in deep midwinter. They’re banged up tight together in a cramped cottage beneath the lighthouse which becomes a pressure cooker of consequences. Lauded performances come from Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson.

Clint Eastwood, reportedly on his 73rd film, either as director, actor, producer or musician, is on a roll with Richard Jewell, directing Paul Walter Hauser as security guard Richard who saves thousands of lives at the 1996 Olympics from an exploding bomb but is falsely accused by the media that he was the terrorist. With Jon Hamm and Olivia Wilde.

The Performance Event this week comes from New York’s Met, Handel’s black comedy Agrippina tale of intrigue and impropriety starring the incomparable Joyce DiDonato as the power-hungry Agrippina, the dynamic mezzo Kate Lindsey taking on the role of her son and future emperor Nerone. Delicious.

Richard Cupidi’s Studio Workshop focuses on Film Openings & Closings 2, how and why they function cinematically (via clips), Richard analysing some outstanding ones. Tickets £10. Book your place now for this Focus on Film course (29 Feb. 11.00 – 15.00). Book too for fast-selling tickets for the cinema’s tenth and loved A Mind for Movies film quiz at the Minerva Bar & Grill on Saturday, March 7 at 18.30, Richard Cupidi back in action with Walter Francisco with clips and Qs, proceeds towards updating the cinema screen. Will that coveted trophy be yours this year? Fight it out with other teams for prizes.

Chichester Cinema at New Park, New Park Road, Chichester, West Sussex, PO19 7XY All cinema seats are reservable on our plush red seats. Bar. Box office: 01243 786650. http://www.chichestercinema.org for online bookings.

Fri 28 Feb

12:30 Emma (PG) 124 m

15:15 Richard Jewell (15) 131m

18:00 Emma

20:45 The Lighthouse (15) 119m

Sat 29 Feb

11:00 Film Openings & Closings (Richard Cupidi Talk) 180m

12:15 Richard Jewell

15:00 Emma

17:45 The Lighthouse

20:30 Emma

Sun 1 Mar

11:30 The Lighthouse

14:00 Agrippina (Met Encore) 220m inc 2 Intervals

18:00 Emma

20:30 Emma

Mon 2 Mar

12:30 Emma

15:15 The Lighthouse (Subs for HoH TBC)

18:00 Emma

20:45 Richard Jewell

Tue 3 Mar

12:30 Emma

15:15 Emma

18:00 The Lighthouse

20:30 Richard Jewell

Wed 4 Mar

12:15 Emma

15:00 Richard Jewell

17:45 Emma

20:30 The Lighthouse

Thu 5 Mar

12:45 Emma

15:30 The Lighthouse

18:00 Richard Jewell

20:45 Emma

Chichester Cinema is an independent cinema that shows over 450 films at 1500 screenings at its home in New Park.

§ The cinema seats 120 in the main auditorium, 40 in the Studio, it has a bar and a car park

§ Programming includes the best of contemporary and classic cinema from Britain, Europe and America, as well as award-winning international films, retrospectives, education events and film seasons

§ Chichester Cinema is home to the 21-day Chichester Film Festival. The 29th will be held in August, 2020 and the largest on the South Coast, will showcase previews and premieres, with over 130 feature films, Q&As with visiting directors and talks supporting the programming

§ The Cinema’s equipment includes modern digital, 35mm projector, DTS, Dolby® Digital, plus the facilities to screen outside events plus a number of other formats including VHS, S-VHS, Digi-Beta, Blu-Ray and DVD.

