Festive grappling on the move to leisure centre

Worthing’s traditional Christmas wrestling spectacular is on the move this year.

The show, one of the biggest in the grappling calendar that was staged at the Assembly Hall for many years, is migrating a short distance to the Impulse Leisure Centre at Lancing Manor on December 29.

John Freemantle, boss of Premier Promotions, which runs the event, said: “Our new regular venue in Worthing, the St Paul’s Centre, is closed during the period between Christmas and the New Year, so it wasn’t possible to put the show on there.

“It has become something of an annual tradition with the fans, rather like the pantomime or the ice show, so I am sure everyone would have been disappointed if there had not been a Christmas show, and we are hoping the fans who normally come to the show will go the few miles to Lancing to support this year’s event.”

Headlining the show will be the 2017 Rumblemania Trophy, plus tag-team and solo bouts, and among the stars already booked to appear are Australian hell-raiser Josh “Shooter” Zuccato and a trio of Premier Wrestling Federation title-holders, “Wonder Kid” Jonny Storm, “Dazzling” Darrell Allen and local favourite Barry Cooper.

Tickets for the Friday night spectacular, priced £10, with concessions and family tickets, are available from the Lancing Manor Leisure Centre, telephone 01903 524624.

Wrestling will return to the St Paul’s Centre next year following last month’s triumphant debut show, when former American TNA star Doug Williams won the Worthing Trophy in front of a packed crowd.

A full programme of Wrestling Spectaculars is being lined up throughout 2018, starting with a big half-term show on February 15. Tickets, with discounts for advanced bookings, are on sale from the St Paul’s Centre in Chapel Road, or you can buy e-tickets via the centre’s website.