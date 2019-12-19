Festive family fun coming up in the Brighton and Worthing area

Things you won't want to miss!

Brighton’s Peter Pan is at The Hilton Brighton Metropole from December 19-28 with the promise of family panto. The line-up is headed by BBC Sussex’s Allison Ferns, who will be adding some glamour to the cast as Delores the Mermaid. Allison presents the afternoon show on BBC Sussex. Her on-stage love interest and Peter Pan’s nemesis, Captain Hook, will be played by Nathan Charman. Nathan shot to fame on The Voice this year as part of the swing trio, The Flat Pack, winning their way onto Olly Murs’ team. Returning for a second year, Richard Dawes will be taking the comedy lead and playing the part of lovable scoundrel Smee. Michael Ruben will be flying in as Peter Pan and his fairy sidekick Tinkerbell will be played by Hope Thompson. Joining them on stage as Nana will be the producers 55 kg Bernese Mountain Dog, McKenzie, who is no newcomer to the limelight with over 11,000 followers on Instagram.

Tickets on www.brightonfamilypanto.com.

Super Sunday will be the big Christmas show at Brighton Dome with dates running from December 17-27.

Producer Antti Suniala said: “Delivering daring stunts blended with chaotic comedy, Super Sunday is Race Horse Company’s international hit fresh from critical acclaim at Edinburgh Fringe.

“With high energy acrobatic feats and barely controllable chaos, Super Sunday promises non-stop family fun, original music and a visual riot of colour, set in an imaginary amusement park filled with trampolines, giant seesaws and human catapults.

“The Finnish performers have developed the show without a director, resulting in a trick-fuelled show with unexpected surprises.

Following seven sell-out years of panto fun at Shoreham’s Ropetackle, LP Creatives return this Christmas with the magical tale of Snow White.

Writer Tom Beard said: “Magic mirrors, seven little men, poisoned apples and an enchanted Princess tell the classic story of Snow White.

“An evil stepmother, no longer fairest in the land, threatens to put an end to her beautiful stepdaughter.

“But can true love find a way and save her?

“All this and the usual mayhem and twists you can expect from a Shoreham panto.”

Snow White runs from December 13 to December 31. Tickets on 01273 464440 or www.ropetacklecentre.co.uk.

Cinderella is the pantomime at the Pavilion Theatre, Worthing until Sunday, January 5.

The cast features Strictly Come Dancing’s Ian Waite, making his pantomime debut, as Dandini, the Prince’s cheeky but charming aide-de-campe. Ian will appear alongside children’s TV presenter and CBBC favourite Naomi Wilkinson, in the title role as Cinderella, with boyband A1’s Mark Read returning to Worthing, this time, as Prince Charming. Nicole Faraday, best known as the glamorous murderess Snowball Merriman in ITV’s smash-hit series Bad Girls, stars as the Wicked Stepmother.

