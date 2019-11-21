Family fun in the Brighton and Worthing area

Things you won't want to miss!

Michael Starring Ben comes promises as a “jaw-dropping and magical tribute” to the King of Pop, Michael Jackson. It will be in Worthing’s Assembly Room on Thursday, November 28 at 7:30pm.

A spokesman said: “As the largest touring tribute to Michael Jackson in the UK today, this award-winning production features an incredible live band, stunning costumes, iconic dance routines and of course, the inimitable Ben. The show promises to create the most authentic, lively and powerful re-creation of the iconic superstar you will ever experience.

“Michael starring Ben brings together a fresh blend mixing elements of Michael Jackson’s own stage shows with exciting new arrangements combined with a breathtaking light show to create the perfect celebration of Michael and his music. This incredible show features not only the greatest hits of Michael Jackson but also The Jackson 5. The show includes Thriller, Beat It, Billie Jean and more.”

A concert of English Art Song is the promise at the Steyning Centre on Saturday, November 23.

It comes from a group called Coll Collective which has been set up with the objective of bringing together young musicians and creatives.

The Steyning evening is entitled Poets In Song. Doors open at 6.30pm for a 7.15pm start. Tickets: general admission £16; student concessions £13.

The perfomers are Luke Churchill (above), a tenor from Steyning; Edmund Danon – bass baritone; and Katie Wong – pianist

Luke said: “Join us for an evening of English Art Song to celebrating the wonderful poets that have inspired eminent 20th century British composers.”

The Russian National Ballet’s Swan Lake will be at Worthing’s Connaught Theatre on Saturday, November 23 at 7:30pm, with only a handful seats remaining.

After the sell-out performances of Nutcracker last year, Russian National Ballet returns to the UK with one of the most famous ballets of all time, Swan Lake, one of Tchaikovsky’s best works, featuring some of ballet’s most memorable music and breath-taking dance – the tale of two young women, Odette and Odilie, who resemble each other so strikingly one can easily be mistaken for the other.

Tickets on worthingtheatres.co.uk.

Members of Littlehampton’s community choir The Edwin James Festival Choir will welcome visitors to their rehearsal facilities in St James’ Church Hall, East Ham Road, Littlehampton on Saturday, November 23. Doors open from 12 noon until 3pm. There will be a huge selection of bric-a-brac, theatrical costumes, jewellery, a general selection of clothing for ladies, men and children, CDs and DVDs, games, books, kitchenware and much more. Browse at your leisure, find a hidden bargain or even a stocking filler or Christmas gift. Teas and light refreshments will also be available.

