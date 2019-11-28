Family fun coming up in the Worthing and Brighton area

Things you won't want to miss!

Worthing’s Hurly-burly Theatre Company is already in festive mood – and looking forward to presenting their latest show at the town’s Ardington Hotel.

With a triple bill of short plays on a Christmas theme, written by dramatist Gill Medway, the company hopes to provide oodles of seasonal goodwill in plenty of time for the big day itself. All three plays have a strong link to Christmas and have three very different settings.

In A Turn on the Spit you’ll find yourself in a 16th-century kitchen in Stratford-upon-Avon so you can be fairly sure there’s a Shakespeare connection. The final play, Ivory Towers, turns a couple of well-known fairy tales upside down,

It’s all happening on Thursday November 28, with two separate performances – one at 12 noon followed by lunch in the hotel’s Indigo Restaurant, and the second at 7pm followed by dinner. Tickets cost £23.

To book, call the Ardington on 01903 230451.

Littlehampton’s Stage-Door Theatre Company stage Peter Pan The Musical (book, music and lyrics by Piers Chater Robinson, based on the novel by J M Barrie). Performances will run from Wednesday, November 27 to Saturday, November 30 at 7.30pm with 2.30pm Saturday matinee at The Windmill Theatre, Littlehampton.

Director Andrea White, who has directed Annie and Oliver for Stage-Door, has been having a fun time with this production, assisted by Emma Millard, who directed Daisy Pulls It Off.

Andrea said: “I have loved working on this production and think it is going to be a wonderfully magical show! It is great to be working with Stage-Door again, especially at the wonderful Windmill.”

It’s A Wonderful Life, the Christmas classic, is being brought to life as a 1940s live radio play at the Purple Playhouse, Brighton on November 29 at 7.30pm.

Spokesman Steve Scott said: “A company of five performers and invite you to the town of Bedford Falls as we tell the story of the idealistic George Bailey as he considers ending his life one fateful Christmas Eve.

“It will take help from a lovable angel, Clarence, for George understand the true spirit of the Christmas.”

Friday, November 29, 7.30pm at the Purple Playhouse Theatre in Hove. Tickets £8 in advance from purpleplayhousetheatre.com/ or £10 on the door.

Worthing area writers Sea Scribes are holding a pre-Christmas book sale at Durrington Community Centre, Romany Road, Durrington, BN13 3FJ on Tuesday, December 3 from 10.30am to 12.30pm.

The sale is in support of BREATHE EASY (British Lung Foundation).

Spokeswoman Elaine Hankin said: “Have you run out of ideas for Christmas presents?

“Then come and take a look at Sea Scribes range of books which includes anthologies, Worthing stories, European adventures, historical and fantasy novels.

“There will also be a lucky dip, and refreshments will be available at the centre.”

