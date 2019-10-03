Family fun coming up in the Worthing and Brighton area

Things you won't want to miss...



Friendsical – “a love letter to Friends” – plays Worthing’s Pavilion Theatre this week, from Tuesday, October 1 to Saturday, October 5, pulling in older fans and always attracting plenty of new ones for the celebrated TV series.

Playing everyone’s favourite friends are Jordan Fox (Joey), Sarah Goggin (Monica), Jamie Lee-Morgan (Ross), Thomas Mitchells (Chandler), Ally Retberg (Phoebe) and Charlotte Elisabeth York (Rachel). They will be joined by Duncan Burt (Ensemble) and Rebecca Withers (Ensemble).

When Ross’ wife leaves him for another woman, he fears he will never find love again. But then Rachel runs back into his life... will he end up with his one true love?

Featuring original songs including (He’s her) Lobster!, Richard’s Moustache and You’re Over Me? When Were You Under Me?, the gang take on naked Thursdays, a power cut, and a dinosaur convention. Tickets from Worthing Theatres.

Oktoberfest will be at Fontwell Park on October 4 and 5.

Spokeswoman Gabriella Iacono said: “Get ready for one of Fontwell’s most loved two-day festivals returning for its fifth consecutive year!

“Oktoberfest is back with a bang. Not only do we have some first class races across the two days, we have our fantastic Bier Tent with traditional Bavarian beers, food and entertainment.

“There’ll also a brilliant after party following the races with DJ & Saxophone live on stage on the Friday and on the Saturday join the house of fun with a Madness tribute band!

“Don’t forget under-18s go free and you can catch a free shuttle bus from Barnham station!”

Details from the venue.

This week Shoreham Wordfest celebrates National Poetry Day with poems for your everyday trials and tribulations.

Wordfest organiser Rosalind Turner said: “The Poemcetemols are remedies for internet addiction and a broken heart and fortifiers bringing courage and even poetic aphrodisiacs. The Poetry Pharmacy will be outside St Mary de Haura Church at lunchtime Thursday, October 3.

“Simon Brett, prolific dramatist and Sussex resident, will be entertaining a packed Ropetackle Arts Centre on Thursday, October 3 at 7.30pm, with his hilarious one-man play, Entries and Exits.

Marvin Ford, who appeared on the Michael McIntyre show and recently toured in Sting’s musical The Last Ship, will be in cabaret at Arundel’s Cathedral Centre on Friday, October 11.

The evening will include a two-course meal and a bar will be available.

Event spokesman Malcolm Farquharson said: “Martin’s repertoire includes songs from the 80s right through to the present day so there will be something for everyone.”

The cost will be £25 a head which will include a welcome drink.

Tickets are available from the parish office on 01903 882262. The night is a Friends of St Nicholas event.

