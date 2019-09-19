Family fun coming up in the Worthing and Brighton area

Things you won't want to miss

A stage version of The Pirate Cruncher by Jonny Duddle, winner of the Waterstone’s Children’s Book Prize, tours to Worthing this September, promising to delight audiences with a swashbuckling tale of greed and ingenuity.

It plays the Connaught Theatre, with performances on Saturday, September 21 at 2.30pm and Sunday, September 22 at 11am and 2.30pm.

Overlooking the harbour lies the Thirsty Parrot tavern, run single-handed by plucky and clever seven-year-old Emily, child inventor extraordinaire. When her tavern is raided by Captain Purplebeard and his dastardly cut-throat crew, Emily determines to take revenge by sending the pirates on a wild goose chase for treasure.

Little do they suspect that their ridiculous quest will lead them straight into the tentacles of the terrifying Pirate Cruncher, a monster who likes nothing better than to devour pirates for lunch…

Tickets from Worthing Theatres on 01903 206206.

Some great bands line up for this year’s Southdowns Folk Festival across various venues in Bognor Regis this weekend.

Music at the Alexandra Theatre for this year’s festival includes:

Thursday, September 19, 7.30pm: The Young Un’s – The Ballad of Johnny Longstaff show.

Friday, September 20, 7.30pm: 3 Daft Monkeys plus 9pm: Blair Dunlop.

Saturday, September 21, 7.30pm: Alistair Goodwin Band plus 8.40pm: Oysterband (above).

Sunday, September 22, 7.30pm: The Jigantics plus 8.40pm: Lindisfarne.

Festival evening and afternoon concert tickets are available at www.regiscentre.co.uk or call the Regis Centre box office on 01243 861010.

Conn Artists Theatre Company in association with Worthing Theatres and The George Eliot Fellowship promise a fresh and uplifting stage version of Silas Marner by George Eliot.

They will open their regional tour at Worthing’s Connaught Theatre this September, with 7.30pm performances from Thursday, September 26 to Saturday, September 28 2019 and a matinee on Friday, September 27 at 2pm.

The play tells the story of a poor weaver wrongfully condemned and outcast from society, who becomes a doomed miser and recluse, until he is forced to take in a young orphan girl.

The Tiger Who Came To Tea offers summer fun at Brighton Theatre Royal from Thursday to Saturday, September 19-21 as the show celebrates more than ten years on stage.

It also plays Worthing’s Pavilion Theatre from Friday to Sunday, October 18-20.

“This is our 11th year on the road,” says David Wood, who adapted and directed the tale, based on the book by Judith Kerr.

The famous premise is that the doorbell rings just as Sophie and her mother are sitting down to tea. Who could it possibly be? What they certainly don’t expect to see at the door is a big, stripy tiger…

Tickets from the venues.

Packed programme of one-nighters and children's shows at Chichester Festival Theatre this winter

Elegantly cruel in modern reworking of Hedda Gabler at Chichester Festival Theatre

Find out who's coming to Chichester Festival Theatre this winter

Chichester's newest cabaret, music and theatre venue set to launch