Family fun coming up in the Chichester and Bognor area

A Monster Calls, based on the novel by Patrick Ness and inspired by an idea by Siobhan Dowd, comes to Chichester Festival Theatre from February 6-15.

Thirteen-year-old Conor and his mum have managed just fine since his dad moved away. But now his mum is sick and not getting any better. His grandmother won’t stop interfering and the kids at school won’t look him in the eye.

Then, one night, Conor is woken by something at his window. A monster has come walking. It’s come to tell Conor tales from when it walked before. And when it’s finished, Conor must tell his own story and face his deepest fears.

From the critically acclaimed bestseller, A Monster Calls offers a “dazzling insight into love, life and healing”, the promoters promise.

The story is brought to life in an Olivier Award-winning production by director Sally Cookson

Tickets for A Monster Calls are available from Chichester Festival Theatre on cft.org.uk.

Murderess, seducer, thief, enchantress – or merely a woman intent on survival?

Alluring, exotic and unconventional, Countess Rachel Sangalletti travels from Florence to the Ashley Estate in Cornwall, home of her recently deceased husband. Her presence in the house arouses dark suspicions and uncontrollable desires, not least in young Philip, cousin and heir to the Ashley home.

My Cousin Rachel is at Chichester Festival Theatre from January 28–February 1.

Feverish passion battles reason in this classic Gothic romance set in the wild landscape of the rock-ribbed Cornish coast.

Known for Call The Midwife, Helen George plays the enigmatic Rachel.

Reflections of Arundel is a new exhibition at Arundel Museum until March 3.

A spokesman said: “This photo exhibition will feature beautiful photos from Arundel and the surrounding area. With pictures from across the seasons, it will showcase the essence of Arundel.

“Photographers featuring in the exhibition are Bill Philip, Charles Waring, Nigel Cull and Josie Gilbert all well known to an Arundel audience. Bill’s work is regularly exhibited in the summer Gallery Trail. We are also delighted to have Martin Duncan, Arundel Castle’s head gardener, who can showcase beautiful views from the Collector Earl’s Garden.

The MA fine art students at Chichester University are promising a treat for the eyes when they open their doors to the public for three weeks to show their work. Their exhibition runs from January 24-February 7 from 11am-4pm, and entry is free.

On Thursday, January 30 from 5-8pm you can hear the artists talk about their work and ask them questions. Then on Thursday, February 6 there will be an artist-led workshop between 2 and 4pm.

The artists are Madeline Landauer, Jane Keeley, Rachel Baylis, Charlotte McCarthy, Lucy Carter, Le Roi des Nuls, Noni Needs, Liz Stack and Nicola Aspin.

