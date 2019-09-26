Family fun coming up in the Chichester and Bognor area

Things you won't want to miss!

This autumn Chichester’s Novium Museum is set to unleash a band of weird and wonderful aliens, zombies and monsters with the launch of a fun, interactive and immersive new exhibition.

Created by Brighton-based children’s writer and illustrator, Aaron Blecha, Aliens, Zombies & Monsters: The Weird World of Aaron Blecha opens at The Novium Museum in Chichester from Saturday September 28. It invites people of all ages to explore how children’s characters and books are created and aims to inspire visitors to dream up characters of their own.

The exhibition will be packed full of life-sized aliens, zombies and monsters, ready to mingle with visitors of all ages.

Aaron Bletcha is best known for books such as Goodnight, Grizzle Grump! and the Shark School series. The exhibition will give visitors a behind-the-scenes peek into the process behind his work, from the initial concept and doodles, to the creation of characters.

The full cast has been confirmed for The Butterfly Lion by Michael Morpurgo, in a new adaptation by Anna Ledwich, which will premiere in Chichester’s Minerva Theatre from October 5-November 15, directed by Dale Rooks.

The company is Adam Buchanan, Lucas Button, James Charlton, Jonathan Dryden Taylor, Rachel Hosker, Claudia Jolly, Guy Lewis, Kevin Mathurin, Allison McKenzie, Charleen Qwaye and Nicola Sloane.

When Bertie is sent away from the African farm of his childhood to school in England, he leaves behind not only his beloved mother and the beautiful land, swarming with wildlife, but also his best friend – a white lion he rescued as a cub.

Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist John Archer comes to Haslemere Hall on September 28 at 7.30pm.

“Britain’s Got Talent was mind-blowing experience,” says John Archer, fresh off this season’s show, “particularly when David Williams called me ‘Hugely funny. Hugely talented. You are a superstar!’ I really couldn’t believe it.”

John was awarded Stage Magician of the Year by the Magic Circle and subsequently promoted to the Inner Magic Circle with Gold star.

John is sprinkling some of his magic in Haslemere for a fundraising event for the Benefice of Fernhurst, Lynchmere & Camelsdale.

Details on www.haslemerehall.co.uk

Visit the Susie Watson Designs showroom in Chichester on Thursday, October 3 and meet Susie.

Susie will give a short talk about her new Book The Magic of Making Things.

Spokeswoman Joy McIntosh said: “Set over two floors, our Chichester showroom features a large display of Susie Watson’s hand-carved furniture, hand-printed linens, cushions and ceramics as well as a restful bedroom displaying luxurious linen bedding, hand-embroidered quilts and bedroom furniture.”

The event runs from 11am-2.30pm; Susie Watson Designs, 28 North Street, Chichester, PO19 1LX; for more details, call 01243 788084.

