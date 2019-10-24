Family fun coming up in the Brighton and Worthing area

Things you won't want to miss!

A new exhibition celebrates the impact of Female Voices on Worthing Museum and Art Gallery’s collection.

It runs from Saturday, October 19-Saturday, February 15 in the main gallery.

Gerry Connolly, senior curator at WMA, said: “The dominant perception of women throughout art history has so often been the subject of a work of art, rather than its creator. Asked to name artists from the twentieth century, it is probable that most people would be able to list a significant number of male artists. However, if asked to list their female counterparts, it is unlikely that many people could name more than just a small handful. Successful, and well-known women such as Dame Laura Knight, Bridget Riley and Laura Ashley are examined here alongside lesser known artists like Katie Gliddon and Lily Blatherwick. Women of particular significance to Worthing Museum are also given a voice such as the first museum curator, Marian Frost."

Arundel Castle’s open season will end on November 3, but first comes Norman Knights at the Castle on October 30 and 31

Stephen Manion, castle manager, said: “Awash with autumnal colour, the extensive walled gardens are an unmissable attraction at this time of year. The tropical borders are bursting with striking, sculptural foliage and hues of crimson, orange and gold while the English herbaceous borders boast pretty blue salvias uliginosa and indigo spires.

“Seasonal fruits and vegetables are being harvested from the overflowing Organic Kitchen Gardens and the Victorian Vine House is displaying a wonderful array of pumpkins and gourds.

“Following the final historical event of the season, the castle will shut its gates for the winter to allow for essential maintenance and restoration work. It will reopen to visitors on April 1 2020 with a refreshed calendar of family-friendly events.

Arundel Castle is open from 10am until 5pm, Tuesday to Sunday until November 3. Tickets are available at the gate.

Arthur’s Dream Boat is the entertainment at The Steyning Centre on Saturday, October 26 at 2pm.

Spokeswoman Louise Matthews said: “Based on the book by Polly Dunbar and brought to you by Long Nose Puppets with music by Tom Gray, of the Mercury Award winning band Gomez, it is the story about a little boy who has a dream. One night, Arthur has an amazing dream about a beautiful pink and green boat with a stripy mast. He can’t wait to tell everyone about it but no one, not even his dog, is interested. In fact, they don’t even notice that this very same boat is growing on his head, getting larger and larger by the minute!”

Join forces with friends, family or colleagues and embark on Escape! Mystery at the Manor, a new immersive journey of puzzle solving and storytelling, all set in Preston Manor. The fun runs from Saturday, Oct 26 to Monday, Oct 28 and Thursday, Oct 31 to Sunday, Nov 3. The mission will lead teams through the elegant rooms of the Edwardian manor house in Brighton, where they must collect crucial evidence and solve escape-room-style puzzles. The story and challenges have all been specially created for this event and will see teams exploring and discovering the Manor, whilst working together to solve the puzzles.

