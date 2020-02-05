Family fun coming up in Brighton and Worthing

Things you won't want to miss...

Blood Brothers’ spring 2020 tour opens at the Theatre Royal Brighton from February 4-8, with Lyn Paul in the role of Mrs Johnstone, joined by Alexander Patmore as Mickey, Joel Benedict as Eddie, Danielle Corlass as Linda, Paula Tappenden as Mrs Lyons, Danny Taylor as Sammy and Robbie Scotcher as the narrator.

This epic tale of Liverpool life started as a play, performed at a Liverpool comprehensive school in 1981 before opening at the Liverpool Playhouse in 1983, completing sell-out seasons in the US, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Japan. Blood Brothers also ran in London’s West End for 24 years, exceeding 10,000 performances, one of only three musicals ever to achieve such a milestone.

Blood Brothers tells the captivating and moving story of twin boys separated at birth, only to be reunited by a twist of fate and a mother’s haunting secret. The memorable score includes A Bright New Day, Marilyn Monroe and Tell Me It’s Not True.

King for a Day: The Nat King Cole Story is at Shoreham’s Ropetackle on Friday, February 7.

A spokesman said: “Featuring world-class live music, alongside narration and projected archive images and footage, this is a unique concert celebrating one the greatest vocalists and entertainers of the 20th century: Nat King Cole.

“Featuring acclaimed vocalist Atila, this thoughtful and entertaining new show takes a fresh look at the life and work of the timeless Nat King Cole, whose vocal styling in songs such as Nature Boy, Unforgettable and When I Fall in Love defined a golden era of music and earned him a place in the history of American music as one of the most iconic vocalists of all time.”

A Monster Calls, based on the novel by Patrick Ness and inspired by an idea by Siobhan Dowd, comes to Chichester Festival Theatre from February 6-15.

Thirteen-year-old Conor and his mum have managed just fine since his dad moved away. But now his mum is sick and not getting any better. His grandmother won’t stop interfering and the kids at school won’t look him in the eye.

Then, one night, Conor is woken by something at his window. A monster has come walking. It’s come to tell Conor tales from when it walked before. And when it’s finished, Conor must tell his own story and face his deepest fears.

There’s something dark lurking in the theatre. Enter a nightmarish world, full of thrilling twists and turns, where all your deepest fears and disturbing thoughts are imagined live on stage. A fully sensory and electrifying encounter, Ghost Stories comes promised as the ultimate twisted love-letter to horror and an edge-of-your-seat theatrical experience like no other.

After exhilarating audiences across the world with record-breaking, sell-out productions and a smash hit film, Andy Nyman and Jeremy Dyson’s worldwide cult phenomenon Ghost Stories plays Theatre Royal Brighton from Feb 11-15.storming the West End.

Tom Hanks on fine form!

Have you managed to work out the ending?

Great fun with the new David Copperfield film

Great programme coming up at Worthing's newest music venue

Hollywood superstar Kiefer Sutherland confirms Brighton date