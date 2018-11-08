Etsy makers to sell their wares at Christmas market

More than 85 Sussex designers, makers and artists will sell gifts at an annual Christmas market next month.

The Brighton Etsy Made Local Market, which brings together sellers from the online platform Etsy, will be held at the Brighton Dome from 10am to 5pm on Saturday, December 1.

Etsy Made Local Brighton, Christmas Market at Brighton Dome (Credit: Oh Someday Photography)

The carefully-curated market will feature ‘the most unique, high-quality gifts to get you Christmas-ready’, organisers said.

Gifts on sale will include homewares and jewellery to skincare and art.

The market is part of the national Etsy Made Local event, with other teams across the country hosting similar events on the same day showcasing their own local talent.

Entry to the event is free.

To find out more, visit: bit.ly/BtnEML2018

