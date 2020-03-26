Enjoy Brighton Early Music Day concert online

Brighton Early Music Festival’s Early Music Day virtual concert will be available to view until Saturday.

POLYPHONY will be online until March 28.

A spokesman said: “We have been delighted with the response to our online concert for Early Music Day which was broadcast on YouTube and Facebook on Saturday evening to replace the live event we have had to postpone due to the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 1000 people from across the globe have watched the broadcast, which will remain on the BREMF homepage until this Saturday.”

See video.

“We are also appealing to everyone to help us support the musicians who have lost work due to the cancellation of the live event (and many others) by making a donation to our Support Musicians fund.”

You can donate through the website.

