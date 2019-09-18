Enjoy an evening with Plácido Domingo on screen and a night in a top Chichester hotel

WIN A TOP HOTEL STAY AND TICKETS FOR ‘PLÁCIDO DOMINGO: 50TH ANNIVERSARY GALA EVENING’ IN CINEMAS!

Here is your chance to win an overnight stay in the Chichester Harbour Hotel, as well as a pair of tickets to watch ‘Plácido Domingo: 50th Anniversary Gala Evening’ at Chichester Cineworld.

As one of the most famous names in opera, Domingo will revisit three of his greatest ever roles in Verdi’s Nabucco, Simon Boccanegra and Macbeth for one very special evening at the Arena Di Verona Amphitheatre, an ancient roman opera venue set in the beautiful Piazza Bra. Opened in 30AD, the arena has been at the heart of Italian entertainment for almost 2000 years.

Accompanied by the Orchestra of the Arena Di Verona and conducted by Jordi Bernàcer, Domingo will be joined on stage by fellow renowned opera stars including Anna Pirozzi, Arturo Chacón-Cruz, Marko Mimica and Géraldine Chauvet. The show will be screened into cinemas nationwide on 1st October.



Plácido Domingo began his illustrious career in the same very arena in the summer on 1969, with performances of Turandot and Don Carlo, before going on to star in over 150 stage shows, conduct over 500 opera performances and win a sensational 11 Grammy Awards.

Tickets are available now from http://cinemalive.com

To enter, simply email phil.hewitt@chiobserver.co.uk giving your name, address and day-time phone number and putting either Placido in the subject line or write to Placido competition, c/o Phil Hewitt, Chichester Observer, Suite 3, First Floor, City Gates, 2-4 Southgate, Chichester, West Sussex, PO19 8DJ. Entries to be received by midnight on September 23. Only the winners will be contacted. All other entries will be destroyed. The prize is being offered by Deacon Communications.

Terms & Conditions: No cash alternative available. Hotel reservation includes one night in a standard double room in the specified hotel. Cinema tickets only valid for specified screening of Plácido Domingo: 50th Anniversary Gala Evening on 1st October 2019. Tickets are non-transferable. Seat location cannot be specified. Best available seats will be allocated by the cinema. The prize does not include the costs of travel, refreshments, or additional merchandise relating to the use of the prize. Any costs incurred during the redemption of the prize must be covered by the prize winner.