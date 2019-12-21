Durrington Theatrical Society offer pantomime Mother Goose

Durrington Theatrical Society will be offering the panto Mother Goose by John Morley at Northbrook Theatre, Northbrook College, Littlehampton Road, Worthing, BN12 6NU (not their usual venue, Field Place) from Thursday, December 19-Sunday, December 22.

There are Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2.30pm. Evening performances are at 7.30pm. Tickets £13 or £11 for under 12s on www.ticketsource.co.uk/dts or telephone 01903 872073.

The show will be directed by Julie Jordan; musical director is John Woodman; and choreographer is Penny Woodman.

As spokeswoman Pam Stringer explains: “The pantomime has a strong moral. Beauty and wealth cannot bring you happiness.

“The story tells of how Mother Goose is about to be thrown off her land because she cannot pay the squire and his bailiffs the rent. Along comes Priscilla the goose. Mother Goose loves her as a friend and doesn’t know the good fairy has sent her to help Mother Goose.

“Priscilla lays golden eggs, and Mother Goose is rich. Along comes the Demon King. He has a bet with the fairy. He claims there is no one on earth who is happy with what they have got; no one is content. They want more. The fairy disagrees and uses Mother Goose as an example of goodness.

“The Demon King tempts Mother Goose with the one thing she doesn’t have – youth and beauty. He persuades her to give him Priscilla in exchange for a visit to the Pool of Beauty. She gives him Priscilla, and enters the pool, emerging as (she thinks) a beautiful woman.

“All her friends don’t like her now. They want the old Mother Goose back. Too late she realises that beauty is not everything, and that she must get Priscilla back!”

