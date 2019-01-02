Drusillas Park ready for a busy 2019

Drusillas Park will have even more fun for all the family during 2019.

Enjoy a fun-tastic day out that includes animals, adventure play and rides!

You’ll come face to face with hundreds of exotic animals, from monkeys and meerkats to penguins and pandas.

Plus your little monkeys will adore the themed adventure play areas including Go Wild!, Go Bananas!, Amazon Adventure and Get Wet!

Give Christopher Columbus a run for his money as you explore the exciting Go Safari! rides and the beautiful Hello Kitty Secret Garden.

Plus, new for 2019, a beautifully mesmerising Rainforest Carousel - the first of its kind in the UK!

Climb upon your favourite animal and be enchanted by the wonders of the rainforest as you soar up and down on this classic ride with a captivating jungle twist.

Pick your favourite rainforest animal to sit on, with over 30 to choose from including an anteater, a sloth, a jaguar and a river dolphin...

Can’t choose a favourite? Why not try them all on this magical ride that the whole family will enjoy!

The Rainforest Carousel is due to open spring 2019. Check website for latest information.

There’s so much to see and do at Drusillas; it’s definitely no ordinary zoo!

Drusillas Park is at Alfriston, East Sussex BN26 5QS.