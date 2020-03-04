Dance superstars Diversity confirm Brighton date

Dance sensations Diversity will be touring the UK in 2021 with their brand new show Connected, including a date at the Brighton Centre on Saturday May 8 2021.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am.

Spokeswoman Kara McCabe said: “After nine sell out UK tours, over 600,000 tickets sold, and countless television and live performances Diversity have announced one of their biggest UK tours to date including two dates at London Palladium for spring 2021.

“Last year marked 10 years since Diversity took the nation by storm when they won the third series of Britain’s Got Talent. Over the past 10 years thanks to the overwhelming support of their fans and the British public they have continued to wow audiences around the world with their innovative live tours and performances. They celebrated this incredible achievement with a critically acclaimed sell out 48 show UK tour, Born Ready.

“This tour is set to be even bigger, and as Diversity promised their fans on the Born Ready tour, they will continue the legacy of Diversity and never let anyone tell them they cannot achieve something. To take them into the new decade of Diversity, Ashley has created a new show, ‘Connected’, which centres around the world of social media, the internet, and the digital era we now live in, but more importantly how this connects us all.”

Creator and choreographer Ashley Banjo said: “Every year that goes by, and every time we get to create a new touring show, I cannot believe we are still lucky enough to get to do this. But even after all this time, we are still growing, and this new decade and new chapter for Diversity is sure to be something even more special than the last. I truly do believe that we are all connected in mores ways than one and I cannot wait to bring this to life on stage.”

Ashley Banjo has returned to the judging panel for his third series on ITV’s primetime show Dancing on Ice, the final airs this Sunday on ITV with fellow Diversity member Perri Kiely competing for the winner’s trophy. Ashley has also hosted, choreographed and starred in the BAFTA nominated The Real Full Monty (2017-2019) and International Emmy Award, Broadcast Award, and Royal Television Society award winning The Real Full Monty: Ladies Night (2018) and (2019). Ashley’s show Flirty Dancing on Channel 4 completed it second hit series last December.

Fellow Diversity member Jordan Banjo is currently hosting the second series of BBC 1’s primetime show The Greatest Dancer. Watch the final this Saturday at 6.30pm here.

Tickets for Diversity’s 2021 theatre tour go onsale Friday 6th March at 10am via http://www.gigsandtours.com and http://www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

Diversity UK Tour

Fri 19 Mar 21 Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

Sat 20 Mar 21 Harrogate Convention Centre

Sun 21 Mar 21 Halifax Victoria Theatre

Tue 23 Mar 21 Llandudno Venue Cymru Theatre

Fri 26 Mar 21 Birmingham Alexandra Theatre

Sat 27 Mar 21 Birmingham Alexandra Theatre (Matinee + Evening)

Tue 30 Mar 21 Northampton Derngate

Wed 31 Mar 21 Northampton Derngate

Fri 02 Apr 21 Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Sat 03 Apr 21 Hull Bonus Arena (Matinee only)

Sun 04 Apr 21 Sheffield City Hall (Matinee + Evening)

Tue 06 Apr 21 Gateshead Sage

Wed 07 Apr 21 Gateshead Sage

Fri 09 Apr 21 Reading Hexagon

Sat 10 Apr 21 Reading Hexagon (Matinee only)

Tue 13 Apr 21 Bristol Hippodrome

Wed 14 Apr 21 Bristol Hippodrome

Fri 16 Apr 21 London Palladium

Sat 17 Apr 21 London Palladium (Matinee only)

Wed 21 Apr 21 Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Fri 23 Apr 21 Blackpool Opera House

Sat 24 Apr 21 Edinburgh Usher Hall

Sun 25 Apr 21 York Barbican

Tue 27 Apr 21 Ipswich Regent

Fri 30 Apr 21 Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Sat 01 May 21 Southend Cliffs Pavilion (Matinee + Evening)

Sun 02 May 21 Cardiff Arena (matinee only)

Wed 05 May 21 Guildford G Live

Thu 06 May 21 Guildford G Live

Sat 08 May 21 Brighton Centre (Matinee + Evening)

Sun 09 May 21 Plymouth Pavilions

Tue 11 May 21 Carlisle Sands Centre

Fri 14 May 21 Manchester Palace Theatre

Sat 15 May 21 Manchester Palace Theatre (Matinee + Evening)

Tue 18 May 21 Leicester De Montfort Hall

Fri 21 May 21 Oxford New Theatre

Sat 22 May 21 Bournemouth BIC (Matinee + Evening)

Tue 25 May 21 Stoke Regent Theatre

Fri 28 May 21 Glasgow Kings Theatre

Sat 29 May 21 Glasgow Kings Theatre (Matinee + Evening)