Coronavirus: Mayflower Theatre exploring other options as closure continues.

Chief executive Michael Ockwell said: “I wanted to let all customers know that Mayflower Theatre will be closed until further notice to keep our staff and their families safe from the spread of Covid-19. We have made arrangements for building security during this time.

“All performances up to and including Sunday, May 24 are either cancelled or postponed. I am in contact with our producers and promoters for all shows going forward and will keep updating our communication channels as and when we have information to share.

“If customers have a booking during this period, we will be in contact with them by email over the coming weeks. Please be reassured that all funds are protected for all customers.

“Our dedicated staff are working remotely to help keep our theatre operation going. We ask customers to be kind to them if they are in contact.

“We are planning to set up a series of entertaining resources for theatre lovers to enjoy and participate with from home called Mayflower Engage Online. Keep an eye on our social media channels.

“We wish the best to everyone in our community. Please follow government advice; stay safe, stay at home and we will look forward to welcoming everyone back to Mayflower Theatre in the near future.”