Coronavirus: major Sussex family festival postponed

A family festival that was due to be held at the South of England Showground has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Kid's Festival which was set to be held on April 18 and 19 and play host to numerous activities including workshops, princess party, diddi cars, circus skills, dance workshops, fairground rides, messy play, toy town and meet and greets with Paw Patrol and Peppa Pig will now be rescheduled to take place later in the year.

Kimberley Mason, owner of Incredibly Cool Events who are running the event, said: “We have been actively monitoring and following advice about the novel coronavirus Covid-19 over the past weeks.

“Due to the nature of The Kids' Festival, (a large gathering of families potentially including those at high risk if they were to contract the virus) we feel that the most responsible action to take is to postpone the event to later in the year."

“"Whilst we understand that this news will be disappointing to many, we have made this decision with the view to protect our families and to save them from having to make the difficult decision of whether to attend.

“We want to assure everybody that has purchased tickets that they will be refunded. As soon as we have confirmed the new date, we will make an announcement and we hope to see you at the event later in the year.

“This information is for the South of England event only, we want to assure you that we are very confident that the Staffordshire event will still go ahead. May we take this opportunity to thank everyone who has supported this new event and we hope that you can accept our apologies for any inconvenience and disappointment this may cause.

“To find out more about the festival and to keep up to date with when the festival will take place visit www.thekidsfestival.co.uk.”

