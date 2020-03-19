Coronavirus: Brighton Philharmonic Orchestra cancels its end of season finale

General Administrator Catherine Stead said: “The Brighton Philharmonic Orchestra announced today that, in line with the UK Government Coronavirus guidance to avoid public gatherings, they have cancelled their final concert of the 2019/20 season on Sunday, March 29

“Following Brighton Dome’s announcement to temporarily close the Dome to safeguard the safety of all staff and audience, the Orchestra announced its support of the Dome’s decision, saying they felt this was the best and safest option for people in Brighton and Hove.

“Brighton Phil has been performing in our city for nearly 100 years and has rarely ever cancelled a concert except on one notable occasion because of heavy snowfall. They even continued to play throughout the Second World War without a break. They had been looking forward to ending their season on a high as the full orchestra returned under the baton of conductor laureate Barry Wordsworth and featuring acclaimed cellist Thomas Carroll.”

Andrea Cifelli, chairman of Brighton & Hove Philharmonic Society, said: “We are extremely disappointed not to be able to bring our loyal audience this final programme, but we fully support the Dome’s decision to ensure the well-being of our audience, the performers and the Dome staff.

“As you can imagine, this decision is a particularly difficult one for the Dome to have made. The Arts are such an essential part of life in Brighton & Hove for all of us, and the Brighton Dome is at the centre of the artistic scene here. We look forward to returning as soon as possible.”

Catherine added: “The Orchestra had planned to host a special reception after the concert to announce the appointment of their new music director, internationally renowned pianist Joanna MacGregor. Joanna has a distinguished career as a concert pianist having appeared in over 80 countries, and regularly broadcasts on TV and radio, including Last Night of the Proms at the Royal Albert Hall. A local resident Joanna is passionate about bringing the Arts to all, and will be unveiling a new innovative and exciting programme for the Autumn/Winter Season.

“As small charities it is especially hard for organisations like the Brighton Dome and Brighton Philharmonic Orchestra to cancel concerts because of the long-term financial impact.

“The orchestra relies on ticket sales as a large proportion of its income and as a result the musicians who are freelancers will not be paid. The Orchestra is offering everyone with a ticket for the concert on Sunday, March 29 a full refund as a matter of course, although they have asked if audience members might consider donating the cost of their tickets to support the organisation in these difficult times.”

