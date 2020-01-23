Chichester students tackle Madness musical Our House

Following a successful 2019 season, the University of Chichester’s Musical Theatre Performance Company is now presenting Our House The Musical.

Resident producer Andrew Wright is promising a punchy, gritty, slightly rough-round-the-edges musical with a joyously familiar score, delivered by the same team that produced The Addams Family and Jekyll & Hyde in 2019. Direction is by Ian Good, musical direction by David Beer and choreography by Ian Pyle.



Andrew explains: “Based in 1980s Camden Town, Our House tells the story of London lad Joe Casey, who, on the night of his 16th birthday, takes Sarah, the girl of his dreams, out on their first date.



“In an effort to impress her with bravado, he breaks into a building site overlooking his home on Casey Street, which is owned by Mister Pressman, a high-end property developer. The police turn up, at which point Joe’s life splits into two: the Good Joe, who stays to help, and Bad Joe, who flees and leaves Sarah to run from the police.



“Our House was the winner of the 2003 Olivier Award for Best New Musical and features a toe-tapping collection of Madness hits including House of Fun, Baggy Trousers, Driving in my Car, It Must Be Love and of course, Our House. The show is a huge hit with audiences looking for a very British musical.”



Current second year, Scott Truin, who is playing the lead role of Joe Casey, said: “When I found out I would be playing the role of Joe Casey, I was ecstatic and could not wait to start the process!



“I am enjoying delving into both sides of his character, and having such a supportive creative team to help guide me through this process has been remarkable. The cast have been so focused and enthusiastic in bringing Casey Street to life.”



Our House performs at The Alexandra Theatre, Belmont Street, Bognor Regis, PO21 1BL on January 23, 24 and 25 at 7.30pm including 2.30pm on January 25. Ticket prices £14/£12 (concessions)/£8 NUS. To book call 01243 861010 or visit http://www.alexandratheatre.co.uk.



