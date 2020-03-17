Chichester’s Pallant House Gallery shuts its doors as the coronavirus deepens

Chichester’s Pallant House Gallery is to close as the coronavirus crisis hits the arts right across the country.

Director Simon Martin said: “In response to increasing concerns around the impact of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) and in order to protect the health and wellbeing of our visitors, staff, volunteers and wider community, we have made the decision to close Pallant House Gallery from 5pm today, Tuesday 17 March, until further notice.”

The decision was not taken lightly, said.

“Whilst the Gallery is temporarily closed, and all our talks, workshops and events are paused, we will continue to bring the best of our collection and exhibitions programme to you via our website and social channels, so do follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook to connect with us digitally.

“If you have booked exhibition or event tickets, we will be in touch with you shortly.

“Our office hours continue as 9am-5pm, Monday-Friday, with most staff working remotely. For general enquiries please email info@pallant.org.uk and we’ll get back to you as soon as we can.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank you for your ongoing support. Please look after yourselves and each other.”

