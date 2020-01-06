Chichester City Band enter 2020 with high hopes

Chichester City Band and their musical director Rom Stanko will be hoping to build on their 2019 successes as we go into 2020.

As spokesman Jim Hurdwell says, last year was a good one for the band, particularly qualifying for the third section finals of the National Brass Band Championships of Great Britain where they were delighted to be awarded sixth place.

“We can rightly claim to be one of the foremost bands in our grade for the whole of the UK excluding Northern Ireland.

“That status was further emphasised recently when, in Bournemouth, we triumphed over all bands of our grade and several others with much higher national standings.

“Our next contest represents a first for the band. Unusually, we don’t have to go anywhere for this one as it’s an online radio march contest when we shall compete with bands from all over the country as well as one from Japan.

“Our recording of William Rimmer’s march, The Cossack, can be heard during the contest which is streaming live from 1200 to 1400 on January 8 at https://crmk.co.uk/listen/



“However, Chichester City Band isn’t all about contesting and has continued to perform throughout the year at many local events.

“Sadly our tug of war team at last year’s Sidlesham fete was unable to match our musical success but we shall be training hard for 2020!

“We were very proud to take part in our city’s annual armistice service on Remembrance Sunday and the RNLI lifeboat service at Selsey in July. We played on the Cathedral Green for the afternoon opening ceremony of the Festival of Chichester and, in the evening on the same day, performed the opening concert of the festival season at St Paul’s, Churchside.

“Earlier in the year we entertained the city’s French visitors as part of the 60th-anniversary celebrations of twinning with Chartres.

“We have recently enjoyed another successful Christmas concert at St Paul’s and late morning/early afternoon over the shopping weekends before Christmas played carols and other seasonal favourites in North Street, Chichester.”

Jim added: “Our junior section, Chichester City Intermediate Band, ably trained and tutored by Alan Rodger, has made great progress during the year and greatly impressed the audience in cameo performances at our summer and Christmas concerts. They also joined our president and city mayor, Richard Plowright, for tea in his parlour and played carols for him on December 12.”

All of which leaves the band in good heart, with a settled base now and always keen to recruit fresh new talent into their ranks.

“Both of our bands now rehearse in the Super Shell Building at Goodwood Motor Circuit, and new committed members are always welcome to join us.

“If you or someone you know would like to find out more about joining us, please send an email in confidence to chichestercityband@gmail.com.”

