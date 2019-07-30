Chichester boy enjoys success with Worthing’s Boys Ballet Academy

Ten-year-old Caleb Wood, from Chichester, a student at Worthing’s Boys Ballet Academy (BBA), has been successful in his audition for a place in the Royal Ballet School Junior Associates.

Caleb has been taking regular dance classes as well as private classes at the BBA where he is taught by the head of ballet Alex Cowie who himself trained at the Royal Ballet School’s White Lodge and then its Upper School.

Caleb’s mum Sally said: “Caleb passing his Junior Associates audition has made our year.”

She thanked BBA and Alex for their role in supporting Caleb in his achievement: “I think many children love music and have potential to dance but may lack confidence or the opportunity to develop it.

“A boys’ only space, with the fun and the deeper sense of really belonging, has been very important for Caleb to thrive as a boy and a dancer”.

The Royal Ballet Junior Associates programme is designed to augment an individual’s current training while introducing them to the Royal Ballet School’s system of training, alongside other gifted children who aspire to a career in dance. Caleb will continue to study each week with Alex Cowie at the BBA in addition to the weekly associate classes.

BBA spokeswoman Claire Jones said: “We are very proud of Caleb and are delighted to be part of his ongoing development here at the BBA.

“He is a superb role model for the other boys here. We all wish him every success in his training with the Junior Associates and look forward to one day possibly watching him in a future Royal Ballet performance!"

Don't miss Oklahoma! at the CFT



Glittering line-up for Petworth Festival 2019



Looking for West Sussex's finest young vocalists!



Season of stars at Brighton Dome



See who's coming to the Petworth Festival