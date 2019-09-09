Burgess Hill Choral Society looking for new singers

Burgess Hill Choral Society are looking for new recruits as they enter their autumn season.

Spokeswoman Frances Eales said: “Do you love singing and want to try something different, perhaps a little more challenging? How about Bach?

“This season Burgess Hill Choral Society will be singing Bach’s Christmas Oratorio, a masterpiece which celebrates the Christmas season with rousing, dramatic and joyful music which is then contrasted with more reflective sections. Joining us also gives you the opportunity to work with inspirational musical director Michael Stefan Wood who has been awarded the BEM for his contributions to music in the local community.

“We’re a choir of over eighty people of different ages, with different singing experiences, ranging from professional opera singers to people who haven’t sung for a while or who have never before sung this kind of extraordinary music.

“We are a non-auditioned, friendly and inclusive choir.

“Mike makes rehearsals enjoyable whilst encouraging us to achieve high standards in our concerts where we sing with young professional soloists and a full orchestra.

“You can find out more about us at our website at www.burgesshillchoralsociety.org.uk or on our Facebook site.

“Rehearsals are held on Monday evenings from 7.45pm to 10pm at the United Reformed Church Hall, Junction Road, Burgess Hill RH15 0JS and begin on Monday, September 9.

“You are very welcome to join us for a taster rehearsal.

“For more information contact us via the website or on 07522 493966.”

The Choral Society was originally formed in 1892, but lapsed during the two world wars until the present Society’s first season in 1946–47. 2017 marked the society’s 70th anniversary.

Packed programme of one-nighters and children's shows at Chichester Festival Theatre this winter



Elegantly cruel in modern reworking of Hedda Gabler at Chichester Festival Theatre



Find out who's coming to Chichester Festival Theatre this winter



Chichester's newest cabaret, music and theatre venue set to launch