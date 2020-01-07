Broaden your appreciation of classical music

Pianist and lecturer Angela Zanders will be presenting another of her popular courses in music appreciation at the New Park Centre, Chichester, starting in January 2020, entitled Early Romanticism in Music.

The ten-week course, which takes place on Mondays 1.30pm-3.30pm and starts on January 13 will explore the lives and music of such well-known composers as Schubert, Mendelssohn, Chopin and Schumann, as well as less familiar, but nevertheless significant ones, Angela promises.

Using PowerPoint slides and videos as well as demonstrating at the piano, she will introduce the historical background to the early Romantic period with its relationship to the changes brought about to European society by the French and Industrial Revolutions and the influence of literature and art.

“I love to bring classical music alive for people and to instil in them a desire to listen to familiar music in a new way and from a new perspective, as well as introducing music they may not have heard before,” said Angela.

“At the beginning of the 19th century there was a magnificent flowering of music which, like the work of the great poets of the day, was characterised by an outpouring of emotion about love, loss, the beauty of nature and a yearning for the ideal.

“Despite his retiring personality and tragic circumstances, Schubert’s songs revealed him to be a master of sublime melody while Chopin, suffering from consumption and living far from his beloved Poland, produced piano music of intense beauty and emotion which introduced techniques in piano playing never heard before.

“Each composer of the period had a special significance, including ones whose music may not be very familiar to some.”

Contact Angela for more details at email: a.zanders@hotmail.co.uk or call 07582537123. The cost of the course is £100.

Why 2020 will be an important year for Chichester City Band



Jojo Rabbit offers great cinema start to the New Year



Review - The Wizard of Oz in Brighton



Epic trek marks 60th birthday