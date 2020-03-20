Brighton Theatre Royal extends coronavirus closure

The owners of Brighton Theatre Royal have confirmed Ambassador Theatre Group venues will remain shut for more than a month.

Venues were “temporarily suspended with immediate effect” earlier this week.

A new statement confirms they are “suspending all performances at our UK venues until Sunday, April 26 2020.”

It adds: “It is a difficult decision, which we know will impact our employees, partners and companies who have been incredible over the past few weeks. Yet we all agree that the health and safety of our communities is our priority, and we are working alongside industry bodies such as the Society of London Theatre and UK Theatre through these unprecedented times.

“We will be contacting all affected ticket-holders with options regarding their bookings. As you can imagine we have a large number of orders to process, so please bear with us. We will be working in chronological order, and are currently contacting customers for performances of the week ending March 22, 2020.”

Theatre productions cancelled



