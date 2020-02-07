The Brighton Philharmonic brass section takes centre stage at Brighton Dome as the BPO continues its Sunday afternoon series on February 9 at 2.45pm.

General administrator Catherine Stead promised a concert that will appeal to lovers of classical as well as jazz.

“Expect the unexpected with a fiery blend of everything from fanfares to fugues.

“This exclusive line-up of four trumpets, four trombones, a French Horn and a tuba puts these fantastic instruments in the spotlight and promises to produce a sound that will raise the roof of this iconic Brighton building.

“The concert opens with six Renaissance dances by Flemish composer Tylman Susato, visits the Baroque period with music from English composers William Byrd and Henry Purcell, whose Trumpet Tune and Air is a wedding staple before fast forwarding to the 20th century when the English composer and arranger Chris Hazell wrote his jazzy, light-hearted Brass Cats suite loosely based on the cats who shared his home at the time.

“The concert ends with five movements of the entertaining Divertimento, by American composer Ray Premru, who was also principal bass trombone at the Philharmonia Orchestra for 30 years.”

BPO principal trombone player Lindsay Shilling, also principal trombone at the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden, added: “I find nothing more thrilling than the sound of a brass ensemble in full voice.

“And the programme of brass ensemble music we are going to play could not be more diverse.

“With a time span of over 300 years, the audience will be treated to the sounds and majesty of St Mark’s Cathedral, Venice and early English processional music through to the jazz influenced music of Chris Hazell and Ray Premru.

“Playing in so many different styles, from a player’s point of view is a big challenge but an enjoyable one.”

The afternoon’s programme is inspired by brass player Philip Jones who founded the Philip Jones Brass Ensemble in the 1960s.

Lindsay, a member of London Brass, the successor to the Philip Jones Brass Ensemble, in which he also played, said the programme was “a nod to Philip”.

John Elliott, playing tuba, added: “Two pieces that stand out for me are Chris Hazell’s Brass Cats Suite, which is lovely listenable stuff, beautifully written, and the Jan Koetsier Symphony for Brass.

“Both pieces were originally written for the world-famous Philip Jones Brass Ensemble, and the level of virtuosity required is high.”

Tickets are available from Brighton Dome ticket office.

Tickets start from £14.50, with a 50 per cent discount for students/under-18s and £1 child tickets when accompanied by a full-price adult ticket holder.

Call in to book over the counter, telephone 01273 709709 or you can book online by visiting www.brightondome.org.

www.brightonphil.org.uk

