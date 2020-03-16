Brighton Festival Chorus cancel spring concert amid coronavirus outbreak

Brighton Festival Chorus have cancelled their forthcoming concert amid the worsening coronavirus outbreak.

A spokesman said: “After serious consideration BFC have decided to postpone their spring concert on March 21.

“Our principal concern has to be for the welfare of our members and audience. We plan to stage the same concert in late September or early October.

The new date will be confirmed within the next few days. Please look out for further publicity. Tickets-holders can hold their tickets, which will be honoured for the revised date or, if they wish they can cancel we will refund. Full details of this process will be available shortly.”

