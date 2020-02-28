Brighton celebrates this year’s International Women’s Day

Brighton Women’s Centre is promising a fantastic programme of events for this year’s International Women’s Day Celebration, taking place at Brighton Dome and Brighton Museum & Art Gallery on Saturday, March 7.

Spoken word showcase Trope will also celebrate International Women’s Day with an all-female line up at Phoenix Art Space on Sunday, March 8, including the award-winning poet Joelle Taylor and Brighton-based rapper Phonetic.

Spokeswoman Katie Fowler: “With gender equality firmly on the agenda, this free and inclusive event celebrates women’s achievements while raising vital funds for BWC.

This all-day event offers a specially curated programme of inspiring speakers, activists and innovators, pay-as-you-feel workshops, arts and crafts, causes and campaigns and fun for all the family.

“This year’s theme is Women and the Climate Emergency. Join Green MP Caroline Lucas and our panel of experts and activists as they discuss how gender inequality leaves women more vulnerable to climate change and how women are leading the way to tackle the crisis.

There will be talks on sustainable fashion and eco-anxiety, fun climate-themed experiments and games with Extinction Rebellion scientists, a Green Magic Show to save the planet with Megan Swann and a crafts area using reclaimed materials.

“If you like to try new things there will be pay-as-you-feel workshops throughout the day. You can sing your heart out with Aneesa, dance the Charleston with Brighton Lindyhoppers, do a stage fighting workshop with Alison de Burgh, have-a-go at comedy writing, discover the Power of Trees, folk-dance with Morris women, relax with yoga, or learn about Brighton’s hidden suffragette.

“Economist Vicky Pryce, author of Women vs Capitalism, joins experts from the Women’s Budget Group, the Fawcett Society and the Joseph Rowntree Foundation to discuss Women and Poverty, chaired by BWC Director, Lisa Dando.

“In Kate Darach’s award-winning show, Moon Tales, twelve female characters are revealed through beautifully written monologues, each spanning different times and places and inspired by the names of full moons.

“Around Brighton Dome you can book a seated Shiatsu, browse our marketplace of stalls, take a women’s history tour and visit the pop-up Brighton Feminist Bookshop supported by Myriad Editions. There will also be a pay-as-you-feel buffet from The Real Junk Food Project and the Network of International Women.

“BWC’s Toy Box will provide all-day drop-in arts and craft activities for children and their carers. Come and help them recreate Hokusai’s ‘The Great Wave’ from recycled materials. Messy fun with a conscious mind!”

Katie added: “At Brighton Museum & Art Gallery, discover and celebrate 100 pioneering women of the 21st century in a major exhibition 100 First Women Portraits by acclaimed photographer Anita Corbin. Her striking images capture an impressive record of female achievement, from beatboxing to bomb detection, computing to cricket, blast furnaces to boardrooms. These iconic portraits include seventies rocker Suzi Quatro, Olympian Boxer Nicola Adams, Lady Brenda Hale of the Supreme Court and football manager Hope Powell.

Listen to Anita tell the stories behind meeting these inspirational firsts at a free gallery talk at 1pm in Brighton Museum & Art Gallery.

“The following evening, spoken word showcase Trope celebrates International Women’s Day with an all-female line up of poets and musicians, hosted by Brighton’s Rosy Carrick. A partnership between Brighton Dome and Apples and Snakes, the event features some of the UK’s top artists, such as the award-winning poet Joelle Taylor, alongside local talent Phonetic, a rapper who has supported Rag’N’Bone Man on tour.”

For full programme details, visit http://brightoninternationalwomensday.org

