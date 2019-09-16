Brand-new music club for children in Worthing

West Sussex Music will be offering a brand-new music club at its Worthing Music Centre this autumn.

It promises to give four to seven-year-olds an immersive, child-led music-making experience, led by West Sussex Music’s resident tabla and world music tutor Steve Morley.

West Sussex Music’s leader for ensembles David Bennet said: “Designed to tap into a child’s natural curiosity and motivation to explore sound, Music Club will provide a nurturing and inclusive space for children to learn in the most natural way; through imitation, repetition and play.

“Children will be able to explore a wide range of cultural and musical voices, as well as trying their hand at traditional western orchestral instruments.

“Music Club will offer organic and self-motivated musical exploration, through a mixture of musical story-telling, movement, rhythm and song.

“It will provide the perfect foundation for building musical skills and will open pathways to other exciting possibilities within West Sussex Music. So, come along and join in the fun!”

Music Club will run at West Sussex Music’s Worthing Music Centre at Bohunt School, BN14 8AH from 9.30 to 10.30am every Saturday morning. Apply online at: https://www.westsussexmusic.co.uk/musiccentres



David added: “Every week during term time, Worthing Music Centre has much to offer young musicians. Children can enjoy a whole range of musical activities including bands, choirs, orchestras as well as lessons and aural and theory classes.

“The West Sussex Music Centres not only bring children together through a shared love of music but also offer a clear progression route on to the West Sussex youth orchestras and choirs and beyond that to junior conservatoires and national ensembles.

“So, whatever the choice of instrument, level of competence or age, there is always a suitable activity to be found.

“West Sussex Music is the largest provider of high-quality music education to children and young people in West Sussex, offering vocal projects, whole-class ensemble tuition, instrumental and vocal lessons, specialist advice and support for schools as well as a comprehensive range of musical activities at its five music centres in Chichester, Crawley, Haywards Heath, Horsham and Worthing.

“Through its curriculum support, professional development opportunities and facilitating role, West Sussex Music builds music into the very fabric of school life; supporting schools and teachers to achieve the best possible outcomes for pupils, their families and the community.

“For over 50 years, West Sussex Music has supported projects that enable access to cultural opportunities for disadvantaged and disaffected young people through its strategic partnerships with other arts and cultural organisations and it plays a valued role as the music education hub for West Sussex.”

