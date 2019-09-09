Bognor Regis Music Club unveils autumn season ahead

Bognor Regis Music Club begins its 42nd season on September 14 with a short AGM followed by a concert organised by club member Paul Dorrell, an evening which is free to attend.

Since its formation in 1977 the club has held more 15 concerts a season, some given by professional artists and others by club members and their contacts. Past performers at the club have included Derek Paravicini, Tasmin Little, Emma Johnson, Mark Padmore, Piers Lane, Clifford Benson, Nicholas Daniel and Levon Chilingirian.

Chairman Chris Coote is anticipating an excellent series ahead “I am looking forward to our new season, our aim being to make chamber and vocal music in a variety of styles available to as many people as possible in the delightful and intimate setting of the Bognor Club, as well as providing club members and their friends with an opportunity to perform to a friendly audience. We are particularly pleased to be able to offer concerts subsidised by the Making Music and Countess of Munster Schemes for young artists starting out on their careers because we know that the performers will be of an extremely high standard.”

Season highlights include:

• September 28 – a concert given by the Piacere string quartet, a local group of professional players headed by violinist Inna Erskine, who will perform Haydn and Dvorak

• October 26 – an oboe and piano recital given by Katherine Bryer and Irene Radic supported by the Countess of Munster Musical Trust.

• December 7 – a first for the club as they welcome local xylophone player Christopher Beaumont, who will present his programme Have I got Tunes for You. Christopher has connections with the late Sir Patrick Moore and will play some of his compositions.

• February 1– former Chichester University student Erin Alexander will present On a High Note, a musical journey through the life of soprano Graziella Sciutti. Erin has presented this programme to wide critical acclaim at the recent Edinburgh festival.

• February 29 – piano recital by Lithuanian pianist Ugnius Pauliukonis, a member of the Making Music Young Artists Scheme.

• March 28 – The Lyrical Euphonium, a concert given by local euphonium player Martin Smith, who performed recently at St Martin’s– in-the-Fields.

Chris said “I believe we are different to other concert societies in our area in that we actively encourage participation by club members and their musical friends. For example, this season we have three members’ evenings where any club member can perform, and three concerts organised by club members, who draw on their musical contacts to provide a wide variety of high quality entertainment. “

Chris added: “Admission prices for our professional concerts remains at £9 for members and £11 for visitors, which we believe offers fantastic value for money. Concerts organised by club members cost only £6 (£8 for visitors). There is no need to book tickets in advance. Just turn up on the night. Membership of the club costs £12 for the whole season (£20 for couples).”

Concerts start 7pm at the Bognor Club, 2 Sudley Road, PO21 1EU. More details from Chris Coote (01243 773276) or Helen Woods (01243 861620).

