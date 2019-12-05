The Wizard of Oz is on at the Alexandra Theatre, Belmont Street, Bognor Regis from December 11 2019 to January 4 2020. Picture by youreventphotography.uk

Best pantomimes in Sussex 2019

It’s nearly pantomime season - oh yes it is - and Sussex has a great variety of the family fun and festive shows on offer this year.

Here is our pick of the best - and our full round-up

Jack & The Beanstalk will be performed at the Devonshire Park Theatre, Compton Street, Eastbourne from December 6 2019 to January 12 2020.
Jack & The Beanstalk will be performed at the Devonshire Park Theatre, Compton Street, Eastbourne from December 6 2019 to January 12 2020.
Buy a Photo
Dick Whittington is on at the Hawth Theatre, Hawth Avenue, Crawley from December 6 2019 to January 5 2020.
Dick Whittington is on at the Hawth Theatre, Hawth Avenue, Crawley from December 6 2019 to January 5 2020.
Paul Clapp
Buy a Photo
Aladdin will be performed at the White Rock Theatre, White Rock, Hastings from December 13 2019 to December 29 2019.
Aladdin will be performed at the White Rock Theatre, White Rock, Hastings from December 13 2019 to December 29 2019.
Buy a Photo
Peter Pan is being performed at The Capitol, North Street, Horsham from December 13 2019 to January 5 2020. Photo by Derek Martin Photography.
Peter Pan is being performed at The Capitol, North Street, Horsham from December 13 2019 to January 5 2020. Photo by Derek Martin Photography.
JPIMedia Resell
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3