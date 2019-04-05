Beards ready to battle as wrestling returns to Worthing for Easter spectacular

One of wrestling’s biggest tag teams are set to make their Worthing debut next week when the stars of the grappling ring return to the St Paul’s Centre.

The Beards, who bill themselves as more than 40 stone of British beef, will be among the stars in action in an Easter spectacular on Thursday, April 11, that also includes a knockout tournament to crown one of the UK’s top young wrestlers.

Individually, The Beards are the giant man mountain of wrestling, mighty Karl Atlas, and ‘Maddog’ Sam Quinn.

Collectively, they make up an awesome combination who have already picked up tag-team gold at a number of promotions and now have their sights on clearing the decks in the Premier Wrestling Federation.

Quinn will be a new name to St Paul’s ringsiders, but Atlas has recently emerged as a contender for top heavyweight honours with some impressive solo displays and is now established as a firm favourite with Worthing fans.

The supporting card features the Ian Dowland Trophy, a prestigious award sponsored by long-time grappling fan Ian, who will be travelling from his home in the north of England to present the trophy.

Winners of the event when it was previously held in Worthing include current international superstars Joel Redman, Mark Haskins, Zack Sabre and Wade Fitzgerald, and Premier Promotions matchmaker John Freemantle said he hopes this year’s tournament will unearth another gem.

Wade Fitzgerald will be among the other stars in action on next Thursday’s show, while the line-up will also include ‘Dazzling’ Darrell Allen, Andy Boy Simmonz and James Tighe.

Tickets for the show, with discounts for advanced bookings, are available in person at the St Paul’s Centre in Chapel Road, Worthing, or can be booked online via the venue’s website, stpaulsworthing.co.uk