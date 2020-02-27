Bananarama and Todrick Hall confirmed for FABULOSO Pride In The Park in Brighton

Bananarama and Todrick Hall have been added to main stage line-up for FABULOSO Pride In The Park this summer in Brighton.

Brighton & Hove Pride, the UK’s biggest Pride, have confirmed Bananarama on Saturday, August 1 and Todrick Hall in a UK Pride Festival Exclusive on Sunday, August 2.

A spokesman said: “For the past three decades, Bananarama’s Sara Dallin and Keren Woodward have been one of pop’s most influential and revered groups. Their hit packed career happened because they were the mould-breakers. Their success on both pop and dance charts saw them listed in the Guinness World Records for achieving the world's highest number of chart entries by an all-female group. Between 1982 and 2009, they had 28 singles reach the Top 50 of the UK Singles Chart and memorable Top 10s hits such as "Nathan Jones", "Robert De Niro's Waiting...", "Cruel Summer", "Really Saying Something", "I Heard A Rumour", "I Can't Help It", "Venus", and "Love in the First Degree". 2019 saw the launch of a new album “In Stereo” that went Top 30 in the UK.

“Bananarama are appearing on the main stage at FABULOSO Pride in the Park on Saturday 1st August 2020 with headliner Mariah Carey.

“Todrick Hall is currently a dance captain on BBC One’s The Greatest Dancer in the UK. American singer, songwriter, actor, director, choreographer and YouTuber Todrick first gained national attention as a semi-finalist on the ninth season of the TV’s American Idol. He is also known as the resident choreographer and guest judge on RuPaul's Drag Race USA and has released multiple viral videos including original songs. Todrick starred as Lola in Kinky Boots on Broadway, as Billy Flynn in Chicago on Broadway and in the West End as well as The Color Purple, Memphis, and Waitress on Broadway.

“In 2019 Todrick won “Video for Good” VMA as co-executive producer on Taylor Swift’s LGBTQ+ anthem “You Need to Calm Down” and has choreographed flash mobs for Beyoncé.

“Todrick Hall is making a UK Pride Festival Exclusive appearance on the main stage at FABULOSO Pride in the Park on Sunday 2nd August 2020 with headliners The Pussycat Dolls.”

2020 is the 30th anniversary of Brighton & Hove Pride culminating in a weekend of campaigning, celebrating and fundraising for LGBTQ+ and community projects in Brighton & Hove over 1st & 2nd August 2020.

The spokesman added: “Pride is a celebration of how far we have come but it is also an ongoing campaign for those marginalised communities at home and abroad who still suffer persecution on a daily basis. Our fundraising events will ensure that we continue to raise vital funds for our local LGBTQ+ and community projects.

“Brighton and Hove Pride is the UK’s biggest Pride Festival operated by Brighton Pride CIC, a not for profit community interest company. All tickets revenue raised goes directly to the operational and running costs of producing the Pride Festival, LGBTQ+ Pride Community Parade, Pride Village Party and community fundraising for the Rainbow Fund and Pride Social Impact Fund.

“Pride has raised over £922,000 for the Rainbow Fund, the Pride Social Impact Fund, Pride Cultural Development Fund and new Pride Solidarity Fund in the last six years. The Rainbow Fund has a remit to receive donations and to use them to give grants to LGBT and HIV groups and organisations in Brighton and Hove. The Pride Social Impact Fund benefits local good causes giving grants to a range of local groups.”

