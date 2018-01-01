Author hosts ‘evening with’ for charity

Bestselling crime and thriller writer Peter James will talk about his life and extensive career in aid of Care for Veterans.

The author of the Brighton-based Roy Grace series, Mr James will answer questions from the audience and will be available to sign copies of his works on sale at the event.

Mr James said: “All of us owe a debt beyond our imagination to our veterans. It is always humbling to meet them and it is a very great honour and joy to be able to participate in supporting them.”

The Dead Good Evening will be at The Sir Robert Woodard Academy in Lancing on Thursday, February 15, at 7pm. Tickets are £20. Call 01903 218444, the Care for Veterans’ fundraising office, open 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday.

Elizabeth Baxter, head of fundraising and marketing at Care for Veterans, said: “We are delighted that such a well-known and well-respected author as Peter James is helping to raise money for our veterans.

“It is so kind of him to undertake this event, which we know will be popular as he has so many fans and is so well read.

“This is a remarkable opportunity for Care for Veterans and the money raised will be very well spent on those ex-servicemen and women in our care.”