Arundel Nineveh House Players perform Mother Goose

Arundel Nineveh House Players have performed their annual pantomime to a sell-out audience over two nights.

The £1,600 raised takes the Players’ total over the £25,000 mark for various charities over the past nine years.

Arundel Nineveh House Players' Mother Goose. Picture: James Clevett

This year’s pantomime, Mother Goose, was staged at Climping Village Hall in aid of two charities, Aldingbourne Trust and Mark Lay Foundation.

The Players are traders and supporters from Nineveh House Antiques Centre in Tarrant Street, Arundel. The show are written and produced by centre manager Trevor Wyatt.