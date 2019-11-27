The new Arundel Brewfest 2020 will welcome the Mystery Jets early in the New Year.

Promoter Ronnie Joice said: “Popular brewery Arundel Brewery launched its Arundel venue, The Brewhouse Project, this year and quickly propped up the area’s craft beer and freshly-roasted coffee scene, in collaboration with Edgcumbes Coffee.

“In January 2020, it hosts a weekend-long festival that for the first-time, utilizes the expertise and opinion of some of social media’s best-loved UK beer bloggers to curate over 38 guest beers from some of the UK's biggest breweries, for guests to try.

“Now the festival is proud to announce it will be headlined with a live acoustic set from Mystery Jets. The band have also created their own pale ale in collaboration with Arundel Brewery. This beer will be available to buy online next year, to coincide with the band's upcoming UK tour in April 2020.

“British indie legends Mystery Jets debuted their unique 1960s psych-pop-influenced sound in 2006 with the release of their debut album Making Dens. They found UK success two years later with the arrival of their third LP Twenty One, which included the hit single Young Love featuring Laura Marling. They continued to hone their distinctive style on subsequent offerings like Radlands (2012) and are soon to release A Billion Heartbeats (2020).

“On the guest brewery front, 38 beers have been hand-picked by beer bloggers from around the UK who have chosen limited editions, must-tries and must-haves. These include the UK beer giants Verdant, Cloudwater and Deya, along with guest beers from Staggeringly Good Brewery, Wyams, Three Hills, Track, Cloak & Dagger, Black Flag, Glasshouse, BRZN, Unity, Fierce and UnBarred brewery.

“They join the likes of North Brewing Co, Pipeline Brewing Co, Atom, Turning Point, Vault City, Burning Sky, Little Monster, Pressure Drop, Pastore, Cloak & Dagger, Glasshouse, Burnt Mill and a special collaboration especially for Brewfest by Lost Pier and Vibrant Forest. There is also traditional ale available chosen by the Campaign For Real Ale (CAMRA).”

Ronnie added: “A unique, exciting atmosphere is promised. The Brewhouse Project will be split into four rooms including a fully-heated outdoor live marquee, where guests can enjoy also music from James Walsh of Starsailor (three million records sold worldwide), hotly-tipped secret special guests, Portsmouth’s Colour of the Jungle (think psychedelic Disney meets rock n roll bedlam), Paddy Taylor (recently supported the Kaiser Chiefs) plus local favourites Tom Bruce, Emily Barden, Chris Eaton, James Harris and Piers Ellison.”

Arundel Brewfest 2020 runs from Friday, January 24-Sunday, January 26; £20 for Mystery Jets session. Tickets on sale via Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/arundel-brewfest-2020-tickets-73090841675



