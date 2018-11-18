Worthing woman hopes to bring art workshops to a town centre shop

A Worthing woman is on a mission to bring art workshops to the town centre, in an accessible place for everyone to enjoy being creative.

Amélie Collyer runs a small business, Action Painting Workshops, which holds team building workshops, encouraging groups to be creative together.

Amelie Collyer and her daughter Lily, 9

Last year, Amélie expanded the concept to working with children and began taking workshops in the school holidays. She tries to teach that there is no right or wrong way to do art, and does not supply erasers for the children.

Now, Amélie is looking to fill an empty shop in the centre of Worthing with a community art house where children, young adults and adults will have access to arts and crafts workshops.

Amélie said: “I do not want it to be in a studio where no one can see it. Everyone can do it, everyone can be creative in their own way. Anyone can come and grab a piece of paper and paint.”

The idea is to create a diverse, accessible place to be messy and creative, as well as incorporating many different aspects such as an art lending library and talks from artists sharing their knowledge.

The workshops are a place where it is encouraged to be messy and creative

Amélie said: “Life is hard, sometimes you need to take a few hours to create something. I am very passionate about art and want to share that with people.

“I am a great believer in the power of art and creativity and how they can help people in their day-to-day lives as well as bring communities closer. I feel that anyone should have the opportunity to be part of a creative or art project.”

To make the workshops as accessible as possible, Amélie hopes to offer free or low-cost workshops for children registered to free school meals.

A £4,000 grant has already been secured to go towards materials for the art workshops, but lots more will need to be raised if Amélie’s dream is to become reality.

A fundraising page has been set up at www.spacehive.com/action-painting-workshops-art-house-cic

