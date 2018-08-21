West Wittering gallery's Celebration of Summer

The little art gallery in West Wittering is hosting a mixed show running until September 28, Celebration of Summer II.

Spokeswoman Lisa Kingwell said: “We have just taken a delivery of new work by Paddy Martin who works on recycled sailcloth – images which will be familiar to many of the local sailors of sailing and fishing boats in the Solent as well as the oyster catchers and seagulls. “Artists exhibiting include Paddy Martin, Gaye Clear, Jenny Thorpe, Isabel Dodson, Debora Richards, Ashley Jones, Shazia Mahmoud, Richard Whincop, Frances Knight, Polly Dutton, Julian Marshall, Carolyn Bates, Linda Vine, Chris Gilbert, Nicola Rose, Maggie Cochrane, Sandra Isard together with glasswork by Karen Ongley Snook, jewellery by Jonquil Tongue, Jennifer Ann and Sylvia Tompkinson, ceramics by Claudi Barratt, Jan Lewis Cadogan and Francisca Blackburne plus much more.”

“We are open Thursday until Sunday every week and all Bank Holidays.”

