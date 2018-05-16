Ten things coming up in the Worthing area

Things you won't want to miss

1 Circus. Worthing Theatres have collaborated with contemporary circus company Mimbre to present the world premiere of The Exploded Circus at the Pavilion Theatre from Friday, May 18-Sunday, May 20. The Exploded Circus is an all-female circus production that uses the scene of a devastated circus and its performers as an allegory to explore what we perceive as society and how we might rebuild it were our world to collapse. Tickets from Worthing Theatres.

2 Comedy. Slipskin by comedian Sami Stone explores language and the natural world for the Brighton Fringe. Delving into her very personal story and relationship with the flora and fauna of the planet, Sami discusses the rise of technology, seemingly at the expense of the natural world and ultimately children’s wellbeing and mental health. “Many nature-related words like buttercup, fern, bluebell and dozens more have been removed from the Oxford Junior Dictionary to make way for the likes of broadband, celebrity, chatroom and so on,” Sami says. “They are disappearing words in a disappearing world and robbing the today’s youth of the magical childhoods they deserve. Removing the words is not necessarily harming anyone, is it? Or is it a black cloud of prophecy, swelling with inevitability? This show seeks to repair that. Laughs and positivity come from inspirational progressives such as Iceland and New Zealand with their approach to environmental treaties. Topics up for discussion include the US retreating on the Paris Agreement; McDonalds and other corporations’ pledge to stop deforestation; the coining of the phrase compassion fatigue; St Francis of Assisi; the butterfly alphabet and much more.” The venue is Junkyard Dogs, Venue 28, 142 Edward Street, Brighton, BN2 0JG. Contributions based on your love of the show. Free tickets from the venue. Dates 8pm on May 26 and June 2; plus 1pm on May 19.

3 Art. Worthing Museum & Art Gallery is teaming up with the British Museum to exhibit Japanese fashion from the Edo period. Dressed to Impress: Netsuke and Japanese Men’s Fashion is a British Museum Partnership exhibition which explores the intricate accessories worn by Japanese men during the Edo period (1615-1868). The exhibition will be on display at Worthing Museum’s Norwood Gallery until August 25. Netsuke are a form of Japanese miniature sculpture that were primarily functional, but evolved into an important art form in Japan. They were used by men as toggles to fasten tobacco and medicine pouches to the belts of their kimonos. Men of all classes of society used netsuke, but particularly merchants, who wanted to demonstrate their style and financial status through their fashion accessories.

4 Theatre. Durrington Theatrical Society are staging Outside Edge from May 16-19 at the Barn, Field Place, with tickets £10 from 01903 872073. The cast is Roger – Tim Ede; Miriam – Pam Stringer; Kevin – Peter Woodman; Maggie – Tracey Shaughnessy; Bob – Tony Lewis; Ginnie - Becky Wilson; Dennis – John Stovold; Alex – Rob Henry; and Sharon – Simone Munro.

5 Art. Illumine is the title as Arundel’s Andy Waite offers a home-town exhibition at Arundel Contemporary, 53 High Street, Arundel running until June 3. “It just means to lighten or to lighten up,” explains Andy. “It is about coming out of the dark, and you can take that in a literal way or in a more metaphorical way. I am inspired when there is a lot of drama in the sky.”

6 Dance. International Emmy Award-winning, all-male dance company BalletBoyz take in Worthing among the spring tour dates for their latest production Fourteen Days, which opened to acclaim at Sadler’s Wells in October 2017. The new work from the recent Rose d’Or winners has been created by four celebrated choreographers, alongside four eminent and completely-different composers. Worthing’s Connaught Theatre on Saturday, May 19. Tickets from Worthing Theatres.

7 Music. Judie Tzuke, Ropetackle, Shoreham, Friday, May 18, 8pm. After the sell-out success of her Songs And Stories tour, Judie (below) is back on the road and performing more acoustic concerts celebrating the release of her new album Peace Has Broken Out. Known the world over for her timeless song Stay With Me Till Dawn, Judie has recorded several top ten albums as well as many hit singles. Her return to Ropetackle will be an intimate evening of old favourites and songs from the new album, combined with stories from across her life and career.

8 Theatre. Windmill Young Actors are storming the barricades in 2018 with About a Revolution. Russia 1917. Lenin leads the world’s first workers’ state, but his enemies are circling. Britain 2018. Abi is living on the streets. The country is divided and on the edge. Can she help spark a revolt to end decades of injustice – or is it all in her head? A century after the October revolution, could it happen here? May 17 at 6pm at The Warren, St Peters Church North, York Place, Brighton, BN1 4GU.

9 Music. Creation Song Norse Myths Storytelling Show will be at Brighton Fringe Festival at Junkyard Dogs, 142 Edward St, Brighton BN2 OJG. Written and performed by Alison Williams-Bailey. May 30, May 31, June 1.

10 Food. The Starr Trust is offering its annual charity cook-off with the chef students from Northbrook College in Worthing (now MET) and the head chef at the Hilton mentoring them. Held at the Arundel Restaurant in Worthing on May 24. The evening starts at 6.30pm. Tickets: £25 to include five courses and champagne reception at the Arundel Restaurant, West Durrington Campus, Littlehampton Road, Worthing, BN12 6NU. Go to www.starrtrust.com/events for more info, email tracey@starrtrust.comor 01273 715882 to buy tickets.

