Ten things coming up in the Chichester area

Things you won't want to miss...

1 Music. Bringing On Back The 60s starring New Amen Corner and Mike d’Abo is at The Regis Centre in Bognor Regis on Friday, September 14 at 7.30pm. Tickets are available from the box office on 01243 861010 or online at www.regiscentre.co.uk.

2 Festival. The Friends of Priory Park and Priory Park Festival combine for ten days of birthday celebrations in the Park from September 22-30. 100 years ago this September the Park was given by the 7th Duke of Richmond and Gordon to the people of the city, for their leisure and as a perpetual memorial to the fallen in the First World War. Both aspects will be marked in a ten-day programme, starting with a jazz and blues opening night party and with the celebrations culminating in a special drum head service.

3 Art. The little art gallery in West Wittering is hosting a mixed show running until September 28, Celebration of Summer II. Artists exhibiting include Paddy Martin, Gaye Clear, Jenny Thorpe, Isabel Dodson, Debora Richards, Ashley Jones, Shazia Mahmoud and Richard Whincop.

4 Heritage. For the first time ever, England’s biggest festival of heritage and culture will take place for two weekends, with over a thousand events taking place in towns, villages and the countryside across the south-east for this year’s Heritage Open Days (September 6-9 and 13-16, www.heritageopendays.org.uk). New for 2018, Petworth House is uniting with Petworth town to offer free guided walks.

5 Art. A fundraising art exhibition at St Hubert’s, Idsworth will feature exhibits from more 30 of the best professional artists, photographers and craftspeople in the region – September 14, 15 and 16, open daily, 10am-4.30pm, free.

6 Activities. Arundel Castle is set to kick off the back to school season on Sunday, September 16 with Norman Knights in the Keep, an exciting and educational experience for children and parents alike. Spokes-woman Flo Powell said: “Exhilarating and historically accurate combat demonstrations will recreate the 1139 siege of Arundel Castle. This military dilemma was an early skirmish in The Anarchy, a turbulent and bloody power struggle between competing claimants to the throne.”

7 Theatre. Clare Burt, Joanna Riding and Gary Wilmot (top circle) lead the cast in Flowers For Mrs Harris at Chichester Festival Theatre from September 8-29. Ada Harris spends her days dusting, darning, polishing and scrubbing. But her first glimpse of a ravishing Christian Dior dress sets her off on a journey that will change her life forever...

8 Art. An exhibition called The Past On Glass looks at Bosham’s history while raising money for St Wilfrid’s Hospice. The Angela Bromley-Martin Archive is on show at The Bosham Gallery, 1 The High Street, Bosham until September 30, open daily except Tuesdays from 1-6pm.

9 Art. Derek Boshier (below) Paintings, Drawings, Prints & Films runs at Jack House Gallery, Portsmouth until October 13. Spokeswoman Rebecca Crow said: “This is Derek Boshier’s first exhibition in his home town of Portsmouth, a city he left many years ago but to which he often returns and to which he still feels a strong affinity. When we discussed showing his work here at Jack House Gallery, Old Portsmouth, Derek talked fondly and enthusiastically about Portsmouth and the characters both real and fictional that are associated with the city.”

10 Music. The city’s Bernstein in Chichester centenary celebration continues with a production of Trouble in Tahiti, the only work for which Bernstein wrote both the music and libretto. It is being performed in the Assembly Room on Thursday, September 13 at 7.30pm by the Hastings-based Stage Left Project . Tickets from the Chichester Box Office at the Novium museum in Chichester.

