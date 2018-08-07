Superb Littlehampton artists deserve recognition

Fantastic art by amazingly talented artists is on display at Littlehampton Pier Road Coffee & Art for its summer show.

Littlehampton MP Nick Gibb and mayor Billy Blanchard-Cooper attended the official launch last Wednesday evening and admired the exhibition of work by local artists and photographers.

Mr Gibb said: “The summer show is a wonderful opportunity for local artists to exhibit their work to a wider audience. We have superbly-talented local artists who deserve to have the recognition such a show can bring.”

