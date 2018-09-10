Spanish circus in Worthing!

Worthing Theatres welcomes the Spanish Compañía de Circo eia to the Pavilion Theatre on Thursday, September 13 with their award-winning new circus show inTarsi.

With an original soundtrack, and a strong, funny and uplifting story for all ages, inTarsi follows four male acrobats, as they explore themes of identity and isolation while glimpsing into the kaleidoscope of human relationships.

Compañía de Circo eia (Unforetold Flights in Harmony) was born in 2009 when several established circus artists decided to come together: Armando Rabanera, Fabrizio Giannini, Cristiano Della Monica and Francesca Lissia and Celso Pereira. Since the beginning, the company has set out to promote “a human circus capable of evoking the complexity of human relationships”, 01903 206206.

https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/elton-john-to-play-hove-gig-on-farewell-tour-1-8627385



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/t-rextasy-recreate-the-marc-bolan-magic-on-autumn-tour-1-8627243



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/arts/centenary-celebration-for-chichester-s-priory-park-1-8627113



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/trouble-in-tahiti-is-latest-bernstein-in-chichester-offering-1-8627123



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/concert-will-thank-the-heroes-1-8627104



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/sherlock-holmes-is-on-his-way-to-worthing-1-8627095



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/arts/creative-writing-at-shoreham-wordfest-1-8627101