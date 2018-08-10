Scenes of Littlehampton exhibition featurs vibrant images by self-taught artist

Self-taught artist Rad Radburn has put together an exhibition featuring detailed and vibrant images of his home town.

Scenes of Littlehampton fills the Butterworth Gallery at Littlehampton Museum and was part of the Littlehampton Arts Trail but remains open until Friday, September 7.

Collections documentation officer Jonathan Parrott in the Butterworth Gallery, which is filled with pictures by Littlehampton artist Rad Radburn. Picture: Derek Martin DM1880830a

Ian Buckland, chairman of Littlehampton Town Council’s community resources committee, said: “It is great to see all of these images of our town. They truly capture a snapshot of Littlehampton in the present day, as well as being works of art in their own right.”

Rad works mainly in watercolour, ink and wash, and acrylic. He has a particular interest in architecture and for the last four years, has been sketching and painting the buildings in the town.

The industrial silos of Lafarge Tarmac, the Edwardian facade of Littlehampton Library and the numerous shopfronts of small businesses all feature and Rad’s work brings a keen eye to the everyday environment, capturing and illuminating what is often overlooked as simply the backdrop to life in the town.

Rad will take commissions of public buildings and private homes, email radradburn@live.co.uk for more details.

Smudgers, in Pier Road, Littlehampton DM1880826a

Littlehampton Museum is at Manor House, Church Street, Littlehampton, open Monday to Friday, 9am to 4.30pm, and Saturday, 10.30am to 4.30pm. Admission free.

A scene from Pier Road, Littlehampton DM1880825a

